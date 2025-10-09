Megalotto: Lone bettor wins P13M jackpot

FILE PHOTO

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Another lone bettor has become a multimillionaire. This was after he or she won the October 8 Megalotto 6/45 jackpot of over P13 million.

The Megalotto winner guessed the correct winning number combination of 25-28-42-17-01-22 that carried a jackpot of P13,255,888.20.

This was based on the draw results on Wednesday, October 8, of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

No winner for Wednesday’s Grand Lotto

However, no one won the other major lotto game drawn on Wednesday, the Grand Lotto 6/55, which has reverted to its initial minimum jackpot prize of P29,700,000.

This was after a lone bettor took Grand Lotto jackpot of over P223 million on the draw on Monday, October 6.

As for Wednesday night’s draw, no one guessed the correct number combination for the Grand Lotto, which was 31-45-44-54-42-28.

Monday’s Grand Lotto P223M winner

For the Grand Lotto winner on the October 6 draw, one bettor guessed the correct winning combination of 21-27-51-19-14-53 and bagged P223,580,197.60 jackpot.

According to the PCSO, the Grand Lotto winner bought the winning ticket at an outlet in Quezon City.

Lotto draws on October 9

For the lotto draws tonight, October 9, one can still get a shot at the over P80 million jackpot of the Super Lotto 6/49 or the over P11 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42.

The Super Lotto and the Lotto 6/42 are the major lotto games drawn tonight, October 9.

The jackpots of both major lotto games can go higher when these will be drawn at 9 p.m. tonight by the PCSO.

