DOJ issues lookout order vs Romualdez, Escudero, Estrada, 30 others
MANILA, Philippines — Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla has signed the immigration lookout bulletin orders (Ilbo) requested by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) against several lawmakers, contractors and officials linked to anomalous infrastructure projects.
Remulla signed the request on his last day as chief of the Department of Justice before taking his oath as the newest Ombudsman.
“The Ilbo for all officials requested by the ICI has been signed by SOJ (Secretary of Justice),” Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters in a message on Wednesday.
The DOJ lookout order requested by the ICI included former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva, and former Senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay, as well as the following:
- Commissioner Mario G. Lipana
- Marilou Laurio-Lipana
- Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar
- Carlene Villa
- Maynard Ngu
- Rep. Roman Romulo
- Rep. James “Jojo” Ang
- Rep. Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas
- Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde
- Rep. Nicanor “Nikki” Briones
- Rep. Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro
- Rep. Florida “Rida” Robes
- Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona
- Rep. Benjamin “Benjie” Agarao
- former Rep. Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel
- Rep. Leody “Ode” Tarriela
- Rep. Reynante “Reynan” Arogancia
- former Rep. Marvin Rillo
- Rep. Teodorico “Teodoro” Haresco, Jr.
- Rep. Antonieta Eudela
- Rep. Dean Assistio
- Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar
- District Engineer Loida Busa
- Bogs Magalong
- District Engineer. Ramon Devanadera
- District Engineer Johnny Protesta, Jr.
- District Engineer Arturo Gonzales Jr.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration in a separate message also confirmed receipt of the DOJ lookout order.
“Their names have been immediately included in our centralized database and their travels will be strictly monitored,” said Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval.
