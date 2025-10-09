cdn mobile

DOJ issues lookout order vs Romualdez, Escudero, Estrada, 30 others

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter - Inquirer.net | October 09,2025 - 06:53 AM
DOJ lookout order
(FROM LEFT) Martin Romualdez, Francis Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, Joel Villanueva, Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla has signed the immigration lookout bulletin orders (Ilbo) requested by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) against several lawmakers, contractors and officials linked to anomalous infrastructure projects.

Remulla signed the request on his last day as chief of the Department of Justice before taking his oath as the newest Ombudsman.

READ: ICI seeks lookout order for Romualdez, Escudero, Estrada, Villanueva, Revilla, Binay

READ: Martin Romualdez camp refutes stroke rumors

READ: Cebu among provinces with most flood control projects

“The Ilbo for all officials requested by the ICI has been signed by SOJ (Secretary of Justice),” Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters in a message on Wednesday.

The DOJ lookout order requested by the ICI included former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva, and former Senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay, as well as the following:

  • Commissioner Mario G. Lipana
  • Marilou Laurio-Lipana
  • Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar
  • Carlene Villa
  • Maynard Ngu
  • Rep. Roman Romulo
  • Rep. James “Jojo” Ang
  • Rep. Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas
  • Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde
  • Rep. Nicanor “Nikki” Briones
  • Rep. Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro
  • Rep. Florida “Rida” Robes
  • Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona
  • Rep. Benjamin “Benjie” Agarao
  • former Rep. Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel
  • Rep. Leody “Ode” Tarriela
  • Rep. Reynante “Reynan” Arogancia
  • former Rep. Marvin Rillo
  • Rep. Teodorico “Teodoro” Haresco, Jr.
  • Rep. Antonieta Eudela
  • Rep. Dean Assistio
  • Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar
  • District Engineer Loida Busa
  • Bogs Magalong
  • District Engineer. Ramon Devanadera
  • District Engineer Johnny Protesta, Jr.
  • District Engineer Arturo Gonzales Jr.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration in a separate message also confirmed receipt of the DOJ lookout order.

“Their names have been immediately included in our centralized database and their travels will be strictly monitored,” said Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: DOJ, flood control scam, lookout order
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.