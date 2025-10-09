DOJ issues lookout order vs Romualdez, Escudero, Estrada, 30 others

(FROM LEFT) Martin Romualdez, Francis Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, Joel Villanueva, Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla has signed the immigration lookout bulletin orders (Ilbo) requested by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) against several lawmakers, contractors and officials linked to anomalous infrastructure projects.

Remulla signed the request on his last day as chief of the Department of Justice before taking his oath as the newest Ombudsman.

“The Ilbo for all officials requested by the ICI has been signed by SOJ (Secretary of Justice),” Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters in a message on Wednesday.

The DOJ lookout order requested by the ICI included former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva, and former Senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay, as well as the following:

Commissioner Mario G. Lipana

Marilou Laurio-Lipana

Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar

Carlene Villa

Maynard Ngu

Rep. Roman Romulo

Rep. James “Jojo” Ang

Rep. Patrick Michael “PM” Vargas

Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde

Rep. Nicanor “Nikki” Briones

Rep. Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro

Rep. Florida “Rida” Robes

Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona

Rep. Benjamin “Benjie” Agarao

former Rep. Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel

Rep. Leody “Ode” Tarriela

Rep. Reynante “Reynan” Arogancia

former Rep. Marvin Rillo

Rep. Teodorico “Teodoro” Haresco, Jr.

Rep. Antonieta Eudela

Rep. Dean Assistio

Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar

District Engineer Loida Busa

Bogs Magalong

District Engineer. Ramon Devanadera

District Engineer Johnny Protesta, Jr.

District Engineer Arturo Gonzales Jr.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration in a separate message also confirmed receipt of the DOJ lookout order.

“Their names have been immediately included in our centralized database and their travels will be strictly monitored,” said Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

