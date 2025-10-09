Ham producer to cut prices for Christmas season –DTI chief

(PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – A ham producer has informed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) of a possible price rollback this Christmas season.

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque on Wednesday declined to identify the company pending price adjustment applications from other companies.

“But more of the requests are coming from the DTI now to encourage the manufacturers na (that there would be) no price increase for the Noche Buena (Christmas Eve) items,” she told journalists on the sidelines of the Federation of Philippine Industries Inc. Business Summit in Makati City.

The ham prices rollback is definitely a good news for consumers especially during Christmas.

Roque said it is an annual thing for manufacturers to request price hikes but stressed her call to keep the prices steady.

“(This is) really to protect the consumers because of everything that is happening,” she said.

Roque said they are just waiting for the official request of several manufacturers before DTI releases ham prices adjustments data. (PNA)

