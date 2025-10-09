CRAVE Gala: foodpanda celebrates Visayas partners in Cebu

foodpanda Philippines recently hosted its exclusive CRAVE: The Pink Gala in Cebu City, transforming the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino into a vibrant pink paradise on September 22, 2025. The event served as both an awards ceremony and a partner summit, celebrating the powerful collaborations that are fueling the company’s growth in the Visayas region.

The CRAVE Partner Summit & Awards strengthened foodpanda’s commitment to building a prosperous future alongside its dedicated partners in the Visayas.

The name CRAVE—which stands for “Celebrating Relationships & Advancing Valuable Experiences”—perfectly captured the night’s focus on strengthening bonds and honoring key partners instrumental to foodpanda’s success. This event was the second leg of a nationwide series, following a similar celebration in Davao.

Daniel Jaramillo, Managing Director of foodpanda Philippines, shared that the gala was about more than just gratitude; it was about “recognizing excellence, but also about looking forward—building stronger, smarter, and more sustainable partnerships.” He highlighted how foodpanda leverages its global parent company, Delivery Hero, to apply best practices and secure sustained investment.

Local restaurants Got Tea and Jafar’s took the stage to share their own success stories, illustrating how their partnerships with foodpanda have helped them grow in a competitive market.

A strategic partnership for the future

A core message of the event was a call for deeper collaboration. Jaramillo stated that foodpanda’s philosophy is to “co-create our plans” with vendors to achieve ambitious, long-term goals.

In line with this, foodpanda also announced foodpanda Capital, a new financing program launched in collaboration with GoTyme Bank. This initiative aims to break down the major barrier of accessing capital for small businesses. By providing simplified requirements, no collateral, and flexible repayment options, the program empowers small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to scale their operations and strengthen their market presence.

Honoring the best of the Visayas

The evening culminated in the CRAVE Awards, a special ceremony honoring the vital contributions of its partners. The awards recognized excellence across multiple categories:

Pau-Pau’s Top of Table: For outstanding sales performance and market leadership. Winners included Alberto’s Pizza and Dimsum Break.

Pau-Pau’s Momentum Master: For exceptional year-over-year growth. Winners included Jafar’s and Hukad Everyday Filipino.

Pau-Pau’s Ad-Star: For standout results in driver-driven campaigns. Winners included Hyderabad Dine In and New York Buffalo Brads Hot Wings.

Operational Excellence: For maintaining the highest standards in seamless and reliable operations. Winners included Somac Korean Restaurant and Scarborough Seafoods.

People’s Palate Award: For being a consistent crowd favorite with repeat orders and high customer ratings. Winners included Ned Nanay’s Grill and Got Tea? Crafted Milk Tea.

In addition to the awards, lucky guests won raffle prizes, including a three-day, two-night trip to Boracay and SM shopping gift certificates.

This event series will culminate in Manila on October 7, extending this same recognition and celebration to foodpanda‘s valued partners nationwide.