No one can predict earthquakes, not even animals — Phivolcs

Animals such as dogs do not have the power to predict earthquakes, an expert in seismic activity said, shattering the long-held myth.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No one—not fortune tellers, not social media influencers, not even animals– can predict when the next earthquake will strike.

Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs), dispelled common misconceptions about earthquakes during a recent news media forum.

“First, earthquakes cannot be predicted,” Bacolcol said. “Second, manghuhula cannot predict earthquakes. Daghan nagkalat sa social media karon. Kung makadawat mo’g ingon ani nga post, ayaw na ninyo iforward because this can cause panic. Walay scientific basis.”

READ: Low chance of another major quake in north Cebu anytime soon – Phivolcs

READ: Sinkholes in Cebu: What are they and why do they appear

READ: Bogo coastline rises after Cebu earthquake

No, animals can’t predict earthquakes

Bacolcol also addressed the long-held belief that animals can sense or “predict” earthquakes before they happen.

“There was this post about birds flying away before the earthquake, or dogs howling before it struck,” he said. “Bisan walay linog, mupaghot man gyud na ang iro. Bisan ug maglinog na ug ang imo iro mag-meow, matingala na ka. But unless mahitabo na, we do not subscribe to unusual animal behavior.”

The Phivolcs chief explained that while animals may act strangely due to vibrations or sounds before a quake, such reactions do not equate to prediction. These behaviors, he emphasized, have no proven scientific correlation to seismic activity.

Misinformation fuels panic

Bacolcol urged the public to rely only on official advisories from Phivolcs and avoid sharing unverified information online.

He reminded the public to focus on earthquake preparedness measures such as securing heavy furniture, identifying safe zones at home, and participating in regular earthquake drills.

Aftershocks normal, expected to weaken

Phivolcs earlier assured that the aftershocks from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu last week will gradually weaken and taper off by December.

“It’s like bending a ruler—once the ruler snaps, that’s the main shock, and the vibrations after that represent the aftershocks,” Bacolcol explained.

He said thousands of aftershocks have been recorded since the main event, but most are too weak to be felt by people. As of Wednesday morning, Phivolcs had logged 9,108 aftershocks, of which only 38 were perceptible.

No cause for alarm

According to Bacolcol, aftershocks are part of the Earth’s natural process of releasing built-up stress after a strong quake.

“There is no cause for alarm. These are expected and will continue to weaken over time,” he said. “Magkadugay ni siya, ang aftershocks magkahinay-hinay, and even the magnitudes become lower.”

Phivolcs estimates that by December, most aftershocks will be too weak to be felt and detectable only by instruments.

Low chance of another strong quake soon

Based on historical and geological data, Phivolcs said it may take hundreds of years before another strong earthquake of similar magnitude strikes northern Cebu.

“At least in the northeastern side, maybe it would take several hundred years,” Bacolcol noted. “We haven’t had an earthquake in that part for the past 400 years, so the recurrence phase could also take around 400 years.”

However, he clarified that studies are ongoing for central and southern Cebu, where data on active faults remain limited.

“That is for northern Cebu. But for central and southern Cebu, we do not have sufficient data yet,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP