Tropical Storm Nakri expected to enter PAR on Thursday

As of 2:00 AM today, 09 October 2025, Tropical Storm with international name “NAKRI” is still being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. | Pagasa

MANILA – Tropical Storm Nakri is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the day, but is unlikely to affect the weather, a forecaster said on Thursday, October 9.

“It is forecast to be in the northeastern boundary of PAR, so it will not directly affect the weather condition in any part of the country,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Chenel Dominguez said.

The cyclone was located 1,505 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m.

Once it enters PAR, it will be given the local name Quedan.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly windflow will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across the Visayas, Mindanao, Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, and Bicol Region.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)

