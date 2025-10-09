Pagasa: End of habagat signals start of cooler, rainy season

Woman’s hand with umbrella feels the pouring rain. The weather bureau said the rainy season officially starts with the end of habagat.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The end of the habagat or southwest monsoon doesn’t just mean fewer rainy afternoons.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that it signals the start of cooler days ahead, even as weather experts warn that a weak La Niña could still bring heavier rains toward the end of the year.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, explained in a recent media forum that the country’s shift in wind patterns officially marks the termination of the southwest monsoon and the gradual onset of the amihan or northeast monsoon season.

Transition from wet to cool

“The climate type of the country is driven by wind systems, mainly the northeast monsoon and the southwest monsoon,” Quiblat said. “The northeast is associated with the dry season, while the southwest is associated with the wet season.”

He said the weakening of the southwest monsoon wind flow, coupled with the development of a high-pressure area over the northeastern part of Luzon, prompted Pagasa to declare the end of the habagat on October 7.

“Now, due to the weakening of the southwest wind flow and the establishment of a high-pressure area over the northeastern portion of Luzon, these factors pushed Pagasa to officially declare the termination of the southwest monsoon,” Quiblat explained.

Cooler weather ahead

With the onset of amihan, Cebu and the rest of the country can expect cooler temperatures in the coming weeks.

“In the next months, we will expect our temperature to become cooler because of the surge of cold air,” Quiblat said. “However, although we classify this as the dry season, there are other factors that could still bring rain.”

One of these factors, he said, is the increasing likelihood of a weak and short-lived La Niña event.

La Niña alert up

Pagasa raised its La Niña alert level last September 15 after forecasts showed a 71 percent chance of La Niña forming between October and December, possibly extending into early 2026.

“With this, there is an impact because La Niña means warmer sea surface temperatures near our area,” Quiblat said. “So, we can expect that tropical cyclones may develop closer to the Philippines. If they form nearby, landfall is more likely.”

Although current projections suggest that the La Niña will be mild and short-lived, Quiblat cautioned that it could still bring above-normal rainfall across the country during the so-called “-ber” months.

“This La Niña is forecasted to be weak and short-lived, but we should not be complacent because it can still give the country above-normal rainfall conditions for the coming months,” he said. “With this, we can expect more rain and possible flooding.”

What does the end of Habagat mean

Pagasa earlier said the end of the southwest monsoon indicates a shift in weather patterns influenced by the strengthening of the high-pressure system over East Asia and the southward migration of the intertropical convergence zone.

“The country is now transitioning to the northeast monsoon season, which will be observed and declared in the coming weeks,” Pagasa Administrator Nathaniel Servando said in an earlier statement.

This seasonal transition typically marks the end of the rainy season in the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas and the beginning of colder, drier air from the north.

Cebuanos urged to stay alert

Quiblat advised the public to enjoy the cooler weather but remain cautious, especially as the last quarter of the year remains an active period for tropical cyclones.

“Even if amihan brings cooler air, we still expect some weather disturbances because of La Niña and the remaining typhoons that may form toward December,” he said.

He urged local governments to strengthen disaster preparedness measures and residents to stay updated with Pagasa advisories.

“We may be transitioning to cooler days, but the risk of heavy rains and floods remains,” Quiblat said.

