Cebu City urges SC: Build long-delayed Judiciary Complex at SRP

Supreme Court. File photo.

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu City has called on the Supreme Court (SC) to start work on the long-promised Judiciary Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP).

It has been more than a decade since the city’s courts were displaced and relocated to a private building now deemed unsafe.

The appeal came during Tuesday’s regular session of the Cebu City Council, following a privilege speech by Minority Floor Leader and Councilor Sisinio Andales, who urged the SC to act on its earlier commitment to construct a modern judicial hub on a city-donated lot at the SRP.

“It has been 12 years since the 2013 earthquake forced our courts into a temporary home that was never meant to be permanent,” Andales said. “Let us not wait for another decade. The land is ready, the need is urgent, and the funding can begin with what we already spend.”

READ: Cebu City courts go online as Quimonda ordered vacated after quake damage

READ: First-ever judiciary complex outside Luzon to rise at SRP

READ: Former SC justices dissect landmark ruling on Sara Duterte trial

Unsafe courthouse

Andales’ appeal followed the suspension of court operations at the Qimonda IT Center in North Reclamation Area after structural engineers from the City Hall and the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) declared the building unsafe following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted northern Cebu on September 30.

The Qimonda IT Center currently houses all 30 Cebu City trial courts, the Court of Appeals satellite office, and other judicial offices. The Supreme Court reportedly pays about P1.4 million in monthly rent for the space.

“Although functional, Qimonda is far from ideal,” Andales said, echoing long-standing concerns over safety, accessibility, and working conditions.

He recalled that after the 2013 earthquake damaged the Marcelo Fernan Palace of Justice near the Capitol compound, Cebu’s courts were temporarily transferred to Qimonda. The decision, initially meant as a stopgap, has stretched on for over a decade.

Unfulfilled promise

Andales reminded the Council that the Supreme Court had previously planned to build a dedicated Judiciary Complex in Cebu City, a plan that was even formalized in 2019 through a Deed of Donation signed by then-mayor Tomas Osmeña and Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez.

The city donated a 1.5-hectare parcel of land at the SRP to house the Judiciary Complex, envisioned to accommodate all trial courts, the Court of Appeals, and other judicial offices in one integrated, secure, and accessible location.

“Despite this generous donation and the clear need for better court facilities, the plan remains unrealized,” Andales said. “The dream of a Judiciary Complex—secure, accessible, and dignified—remains only on paper.”

He urged the Supreme Court, with support from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City and Cebu Chapters, the Executive Judge, and Mayor Nestor Archival, to begin construction by redirecting the monthly rental payments for Qimonda toward funding the project’s initial phases.

“Let us show the people of Cebu that justice is not only served—it is housed in a place that reflects its importance,” he said. “This is not merely a matter of infrastructure; it is a matter of institutional respect.”

Council resolution and IBP support

Following Andales’ privilege speech, the Cebu City Council approved his motion appealing to the Supreme Court to act on the project. Copies of the resolution will be furnished to the SC, Office of the Court Administrator, the Executive Judge of the Cebu City Regional Trial Court, the IBP, and the Office of the Mayor for appropriate action.

The IBP–Cebu City Chapter earlier had the same appeal through a separate resolution, urging the High Court to expedite the construction of the Judiciary Complex.

“A purpose-built, secure, and properly managed court facility is indispensable to the efficient administration of justice and aligns squarely with the goals of the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027,” the IBP–Cebu City Chapter said in a statement.

The complex is envisioned to replace Qimonda as the permanent home of Cebu’s judiciary, centralizing the city’s courts and related offices within a single, modern complex.

The Judiciary Complex project has faced years of delay. As early as 2010, Cebu City had already passed a resolution approving a separate 7,123-square-meter SRP lot for the Court of Appeals–Cebu Station building. The agreement was formalized that same year through a memorandum of agreement between the city and the Supreme Court.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP