Gerard Jamora: Bohol filmmaker inspiring promise in local film scene

IN JAGNA, Bohol, where mornings begin with the scent of saltwater and the hum of tricycles by the shore, dreams don’t always come easy. But for Gerard Valles Jamora, the filmmaker who grew up there, that’s exactly what made him dream harder.

The Filipino film community is searching for new, unique narratives…And I believe Bohol has that. You just have to look around. GERARD JAMORA FILMMAKER AND ADVERTISING MULTIMEDIA SPECIALIST

“The Filipino film community is searching for new, unique narratives,” he said. “And I believe Bohol has that. You just have to look around.”

He was never surrounded by studios or screens, never part of a bustling film circuit. But from that small town by the sea, he found stories everywhere — in the light that dances over the coconut trees, in the laughter of calamay vendors by the pier, and in the quiet melancholy of afternoons that seem to stretch forever.

“I wanted to bring the film to Jagna,” Gerard said. “There are so many stories that deserve to be told in Bohol, especially in my hometown. That’s why I consider it my edge.” Because, to him, filmmaking is all about making sure home is not forgotten in a country that too often looks only to its biggest cities for inspiration.

The film that started it all

His short film Atay began not as an ambitious project, but as a gesture of love. “Funny enough,” Gerard shared. “I just realized I’ve been doing this since high school. I introduced and produced the first photography and videography club in our school. The people I mentored back then are the same ones I work with now.”

It was that same group of friends who helped him create Atay. “It wasn’t perfect,” he admitted. “We shot it in just two days. Our production manager and 2nd Assistant Camera were also our actors. We scouted the location o n the same day, near my house. Everything was made for fun.”

But sometimes, the imperfect stories are the ones that matter most.

Their little film—raw, unpolished, born from friendship and grit—ended up being chosen as an official selection for the first Sine Bohol Film Festival. “Who would have thought?” Gerard said. “Those imperfections, the struggles we went through, those are the memories I’ll never forget. Atay was simple. But it was real.”

The film, which explores how reality can quietly crush the dreams we hold onto, was never meant to be a sermon on hope. It was a mirror of the truths people often look away from.

“The message isn’t meant to be purely inspirational,” he says. “It’s honest, direct, straight to the point. It shows how sometimes dreams stay dreams. That’s reality for many of us.”

Grit in frames

However, the climb wasn’t without hardships. As a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of San Jose–Recoletos, he has earned his share of recognition: Best Director and Best Editing at the Cinex Film Showcase 2022, and Best Director and Second Best Film at the Josenian Film Festival 2023.

But the accolades, while affirming, never erased the struggle. “I’ve been doing film for a decade,” he said, “but imagine—I still don’t have a good camera. Filmmaking is expensive. That’s my biggest challenge. The reality of choosing practicality over passion.”

He paused. Then added, “But that’s the beauty of passion. No matter how many times life tells you filmmaking isn’t for you, your heart won’t stop beating for it. It’s already part of who you are.”

Gerard is now the Advertising Multimedia Specialist of CDN Digital, where he continues to tell stories through video and visual narratives. From writing scripts and editing reels to hosting and doing voiceovers, he embodies what it means to be a one-man creative team. Resourceful. Restless. Relentless. “Even in advertising,” he said, “you tell stories. Maybe not the same kind, but it’s still storytelling. It’s how I keep my passion alive.”

A Boholano vision

Bohol, recognized as a UNESCO Global Geopark, fuels Gerard’s imagination far beyond its scenic beauty. “There are so many stories waiting to be told here,” he said. “The dialects, the landscapes, the lives of people who’ve never been on camera—all of that deserves to be seen on the big screen.”

He believes Bohol is on the verge of a cinematic awakening. “The Filipino film community is searching for new, unique narratives,” he said. “And I believe Bohol has that. You just have to look around.”

That’s why Sine Bohol feels deeply personal to him. “I’ve been dreaming of having a film festival in Bohol,” Gerard said. “Now that it’s here, I’m proud to say we’re among its first filmmakers. It’s a good start for the future of Boholano cinema.”

For the dreamers of small towns

Gerard knows what it feels like to start with nothing but a borrowed camera and a stubborn heart. And he knows others like him are out there—young Boholanos who dream of telling their own stories but don’t know where to begin.

“Make your stories personal and intentional. The best stories are the ones close to your heart. And don’t be afraid to be different, because being different makes you the best.”