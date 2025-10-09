DOLE-7 distributes cash aid to workers affected by magnitude 6.9 quake

Some residents of Barangay Argawanon in San Remigio, northern Cebu have taken temporary shelter at the barangay gym. | CDN Photo/Marc Cosep

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 has already started distributing financial aid to workers affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Northern Cebu.

This was confirmed by Tess Tanqiamco from DOLE Cebu Provincial Field Unit.

Tanqiamco said that close to 2,000 individuals received the cash aid.

Each beneficiary will receive P5,400 under the agency’s Tulog Panghanapbuhay sa ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.

However, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, beneficiaries only received half of the amount, with the other half to be distributed next week.

In return, beneficiaries would need to work within their community or by helping their employers to clean and clear rubbles and other debris caused by the recent quake.

Aside from this, DOLE-7 continues conducting profiling to other workers in northern Cebu who will qualify in the program.

They also promised to give assistance to families of those who have died during the earthquake on September 30, 2025, through the TUPAD and giving them livelihood assistance.

“Ato pod ni silang tabangan pinaagi sa paghatag ug livelihood assistance. Unya gitabangan pod ni nato sila sa TUPAD, in fact duna nay uban nga natagaan na sa TUPAD nga namatyan atol sa linog,” Tanqiamco said.

DOLE-7 will also include in their profiling the microbusiness owners to enroll them in the DOLE’s Integrated Livelihood Assistance progra.

