Toledo Xignex Trojans stay unbeaten in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans extended their perfect run in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) “Wesley So Cup,” racking up four straight wins since the tournament began.

On Wednesday, October 8, the Trojans secured back-to-back victories over the Mindoro Tamaraws and the Tacloban RCM Pawnmovers, cementing their position atop the Southern Division standings.

It was total domination for Toledo, which nearly swept the Tamaraws in both the blitz and rapid rounds with a commanding 20–1 win. They followed it up with another rout, crushing Tacloban, 19–2. It was a performance reminiscent of their record-setting 22-game winning streak in last year’s Wesley So Cup.

Against Mindoro, the Trojans swept the blitz round behind board one player Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua, who defeated Emmanuel Asi. He was joined by International Master (IM) Joel Banawa, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, Carlos Edgardo Garma, National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon, Diego Abraham Capariño, and NM Elwin Retanal, who all won their respective matches against Richard Allen Sicangco, Jaquieline Llao, Cesar Cunanan, Joel Diaz, Adamah Fuentes, and Jefferson Pascua.

In the rapid round, Toledo took six of seven matches, good for a 13–1 scoreline. NM Ganzon split the point with Fuentes, while the rest of the Trojans repeated their wins over the same opponents from the blitz round.

Toledo fielded the same lineup against Tacloban, sweeping the blitz, 7–0. The Pawnmovers avoided a shutout in the rapid round with two draws courtesy of John Edieson Gerez and Napoleon Bello Jr. against NM Ganzon and Capariño, respectively, to finish with a 2–12 loss to the Trojans.

