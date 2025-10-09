Winston Pepito is acting Cebu City vice mayor from Oct. 9 to Nov. 22

Councilor Winston Pepito | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Winston Pepito has been designated as acting vice mayor of Cebu City from October 9 to November 22, 2025, following Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s departure for medical treatment in the United States.

The appointment was confirmed through a memorandum issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu City Field Office on Wednesday, October 8, formally authorizing Pepito to assume Osmeña’s duties during the latter’s absence.

Undergo surgery

Osmeña, 77, announced in a Facebook post that he would undergo surgery to treat a hernia that has been causing recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs). He also mentioned that he could still be reached online while abroad.

“Receiving texts is very expensive, but I can be reached through the same number on Viber,” Osmeña wrote as he confirmed his scheduled flight for October 9.

Key legislative measures

Pepito, on his first day, Thursday, October 9, said he would focus on pushing key legislative measures.

“I’ll focus on getting some of my priority ordinances passed, such as the modernization of city services, the increase in the tanods’ honoraria, and, of course, the passage of a fair and balanced budget,” Pepito said on Thursday, October 9.

Osmeña’s latest medical trip comes years after he underwent multiple procedures related to his long-standing health condition.

Two operations

The former mayor earlier told reporters that he would be undergoing two operations in the U.S. — one involving his ear, where a medical device would be attached to his skull, and another to repair his hernia.

“The hernia, they have to check me after three weeks,” Osmeña said in a previous interview. “So that means I cannot just go back and forth after three weeks and stay here in the lab. I want to see how I can recover.”

Osmeña, who has publicly shared his battle with urinary bladder cancer diagnosed in 2008, said the hernia developed from the surgical procedures he underwent during that period. He now uses a urostomy bag, an external pouch to collect urine.

Fiscal reforms at City Council

Before leaving, Osmeña also took to social media to highlight his recent fiscal reforms at the Cebu City Council.

“I am proud to announce that I have managed to trim more than ₱600 million from the Legislative’s budget alone,” he wrote. “These savings will go toward the senior citizens and PWD allowances and restoring CHAMP. We don’t need luxury vehicles and vanity projects like a Vice Mayor’s art gallery; let the taxpayers’ money actually go to where it will benefit people the most.”

As Pepito assumes the vice mayor’s post, he is expected to preside over council sessions, manage legislative business, and coordinate closely with Mayor Nestor Archival to ensure smooth continuity of governance.

Osmeña’s latest medical leave follows previous trips abroad for treatment, including a hernia operation in 2018 in the U.S. He is expected to resume his official duties upon his return in late November 2025.

