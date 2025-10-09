Pam Baricuatro first 100 days: Progress, reform, and a strong earthquake

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro | Photo from Cebu Provincial Government [File Photo]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s first 100 days in office were marked by a combination of progress, reform, and the most devastating challenge her administration has faced so far — the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30, 2025.

Speaking during her 100-day report, Baricuatro on October 8 said the disaster “changed not only the course of our plans, but it also changed me,” emphasizing that the tragedy gave her a deeper understanding of the need to strengthen the province’s disaster preparedness systems.

“Disaster preparedness is not just a department or a line in our budget. It is a lifeline,” she said. “It is what stands between life and loss, between readiness and regret.”

Tested by crisis

Baricuatro recalled how, just weeks before the earthquake, her administration had reactivated the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), one of her earliest priorities when she took office.

What used to be a skeleton team of three trained responders has now grown to 32 members, she said, ensuring that Cebu had a functioning emergency response unit when the quake hit.

The provincial government had also conducted an Incident Command System (ICS) executive course, which, she said, strengthened coordination among responders and local disaster units.

“This investment in preparedness made a real difference,” Baricuatro said.

Health system under strain

The governor also credited the health reforms she implemented in her first months for helping the province cope with the disaster’s aftermath.

The Capitol had already hired 269 additional doctors, nurses, and medical staff, and purchased over P50 million worth of medical supplies and equipment, allowing hospitals to accommodate the influx of quake victims.

Mobile medical units were deployed to reach affected towns, while provincial hospitals provided free treatment to the injured.

“When we care for the sick, we heal the province as well,” Baricuatro said.

Aid and relief efforts

In the weeks following the earthquake, the provincial government distributed 34,161 food packs, 31,977 sacks of rice, and 20,200 bottles of water to affected families in northern Cebu.

Baricuatro praised local government units, volunteers, and ordinary citizens for displaying unity and compassion amid tragedy.

“In the past days, we have seen the true power of bayanihan, of hearts and hands working as one,” she said. “No donation was too small, no effort unnoticed.”

Building resilience beyond relief

Even before the quake, Baricuatro’s administration had started reviewing quarry operations, suspending permits where violations were found, and deploying 16 new environmental checkpoints to prevent illegal extraction, steps she said are crucial to reducing disaster risks in the future.

She also announced plans to hire technical experts such as geologists, marine biologists, and chemists to design evidence-based programs on forest, coastal, waste, and land management.

Other accomplishments

While the earthquake became the turning point of her first 100 days, Baricuatro also outlined several milestones in governance, transparency, and social welfare.

Among them were the creation of the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC), a 24/7 citizens’ helpline that has processed 283 cases in three months, and the opening of 129 plantilla positions for provincial employees to ensure job security.

Her administration also prioritized education, allocating P440 million for new school buildings, repairs, and STEM programs; revived the Provincial Youth Commission; and launched free medical and surgical missions that served more than 5,000 Cebuanos.

Looking ahead

As Cebu begins its long road to rehabilitation, Baricuatro urged Cebuanos to remain united.

“The road ahead will not be easy,” she said. “But I am confident we will rise—because I have all of you. The provincial government cannot do this alone. We need every citizen, every LGU, every partner to rebuild homes, restore livelihoods, and strengthen the very foundations of our communities.”

Baricuatro ended her message with a vow to lead with compassion and collaboration.

“Every single day of my term, I will choose to work, to listen, and to serve,” she added.

