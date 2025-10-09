24th Gullas Tennis Cup draws 180 entries in much-awaited return

These are the organizers of the 24th Gullas Tennis Cup during its June 2025 press conference. | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 180 entries will take center stage in the much-awaited return of the Gullas Tennis Cup, set from October 17 to 20 across two venues in Cebu City.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, organizers led by Johnvic Gullas, Jose Miguel Gullas, former Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages, and tournament director Jun Tabura unveiled details of the tournament’s comeback edition.

READ: Fr. Francis Tennis Cup bids farewell to Moalboal with 3rd Edition

Australia, Bohol, Siquijor

Players from as far as Australia will join the event, which features nine different categories. Aside from Cebu, competitors will also come from Bohol, Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Negros Oriental, La Carlota City, Iloilo, South Cotabato, and Siquijor.

Among the international participants is 15-year-old Joseph Tomo from Melbourne, who will see action in the boys’ 16-under division. Tabura added that several of the country’s top-ranked junior players under the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) will also compete, including Juvels Velos (No. 4, boys 18-under), Ethan Nadine Seno (No. 5), and Kathlyn Bugna (No. 5), alongside other Philta Top 10 netters.

READ: Eala marches to Jingshan Open semifinals

Tennis is not dead in PH

“We’re very excited that in less than six months of preparation, we’ve already reached 180 entries. I can say that tennis is not dead in the Philippines. A big part of this resurgence is also thanks to Alex Eala, and my dad would be glad to see this,” said Johnvic Gullas.

Jose Miguel Gullas shared his cousin’s sentiment, saying their late grandfather Jose “Dodong” Gullas, who founded the tournament more than two decades ago, would be proud of its revival.

“We’re excited about the broad participation this year. Next year, we plan to go even bigger since it’ll mark the 25th anniversary,” he added.

READ: Djokovic pushes through to Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

Field capped at 180

According to Pages, more than 200 players registered, but the organizers capped the field at 180 to ensure the tournament stays within its four-day schedule. The boys’ 14-under, boys’ 16-under, and 10-under unisex divisions drew the highest number of entries, with more than 20 players each.

“We had to limit the numbers since it’s only a four-day event and most participants are still students. We’re happy to see a big turnout in the 10-under category. From the very beginning, Dodong Gullas wanted the Gullas Cup to remain a grassroots event—that was something he always emphasized,” Pages explained.

Matches will be held simultaneously at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Barangay Pardo and the Citigreen Tennis Resort in Barangay Mambaling.

Tabura said the official draw for each category will be released on October 11.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP