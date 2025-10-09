Long delayed skate park: Cebu City revisits proposal

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Cebu City Councilor Jun Alcover and the representatives of Cebu’s skateboarding community pose for a photo during a meeting at the Cebu City Hall. | Photo from Nestor Archival’s Facebook post

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s long-delayed dream of having its own skate park is once again taking shape, at least on paper.

On Wednesday, October 8, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival met with local skateboarding stakeholders to discuss plans for what could finally become the city’s first official skate park.

The project has been a recurring promise across several city administrations. Calls for a dedicated skate facility grew louder after Cebu’s own Margielyn Didal struck gold in the 2018 Asian Games, bringing pride to the city’s skateboarding community.

Tomas O.’s promise

Then-mayor Tomas Osmeña had vowed to build a skate park based on Didal’s input and standards. His sister even pledged ₱5 million to jumpstart construction. However, the plan was shelved due to issues over the proposed location and other logistical concerns, especially after the 2019 change in administration.

In 2021, Councilor Joel Garganera revived the idea, proposing to build the skate park at the South Road Properties (SRP), beside an open-space park. That initiative also stalled.

In 2024, then Councilor Rey Gealon brought the proposal back to the City Council, followed by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover, who demanded updates on the long-forgotten project last July.

Fresh start

This week’s meeting between Mayor Archival and the Skateboarding Association of Cebu signaled another fresh start.

“I met with the Skateboarding Association today as they presented their proposal to build a skate park here in Cebu City and discussed possible locations for the project,” Archival said in a Facebook post.

“Nalipay ko sa ilang kadasig nga magtukod og skatepark para sa atong kabatan-onan. The city fully supports initiatives that promote sports, creativity, and community engagement,” he said.

(I am happy for their eagerness in building a skatepark for our youth. The city fully supports initiatives that promote sports, creativity and community engagement.)

Alcover also joined Archival in the meeting held at Cebu City Hall.

Next move rests with Mayor Archival

For now, though, the details such as the exact site, funding source, and construction timeline remain up in the air.

The next move rests on Mayor Archival and his administration to finally turn Cebu’s skate park dream into reality.

