Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan: More access to healthcare, community empowerment 

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan. | Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan aims to build a “City of Service” for all Oponganons.

As Chan marked her first 100 days in office, she renewed her focus on inclusive governance, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and community empowerment.

Since assuming office on July 1, 2025, Mayor Chan has steered her administration toward people-centered governance, ensuring progress reaches both the mainland and island barangays.

Priorities

Upon taking her oath, Mayor Cindi vowed to lead with compassion, transparency, and accountability, continuing the city’s drive toward sustainable growth and social inclusivity.

To uphold good governance, she implemented a drug-free workplace policy through random drug testing in government offices, banned online gambling among city employees, and was among the first in the country to activate the 911 emergency hotline system.

Her administration also enhanced the operations of the Mini City Hall in Olango Island, which now serves as a one-stop hub for key offices such as PESO, CSWD, the Office of the Congressman, LCR, and City Health Services—bringing government services closer to the people.

Yakap Caravan, more doctors

As a strong advocate for accessible healthcare, Mayor Cindi expanded medical services by launching the YAKAP Caravan with PhilHealth and implementing mental health initiatives. The city also opened the Lapu-Lapu City Eye Center to provide free cataract surgeries, hired additional doctors for the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, and launched Pink October for breast cancer awareness.

To further improve access to health services, her administration extended operating hours for key city health facilities, including the Animal Bite Center, to ensure medical assistance remains available even on weekends and holidays.

Under her social welfare programs, the mayor led the Libreng Serbisyo Caravan in various barangays, distributed cash incentives to senior citizens and board passers, and provided immediate aid to victims of fires and natural disasters. The city also hosted Mega Job Fairs and awarded livelihood grants to cooperatives and solo parent groups, reflecting her commitment to inclusive economic growth.

Education, environmental protection

Mayor Chan also strengthened education and youth development by launching the Lapu-Lapu Scholarship Fair 2025, forging partnerships with schools and universities, and expanding the city’s Alternative Learning System (ALS) and community-based training programs.

Environmental protection also remained a top priority under her administration. She enforced strict regulations on single-use plastics, launched Project CINDI for urban gardening in schools, and promoted proper waste segregation.

The city also partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the Adopt-an-Estero/Waterbody Program and participated in the 40th International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Lapu-Lapu City Chamber of Commerce

Meanwhile, to boost the city’s economic growth, Mayor Cindi initiated the establishment of the Lapu-Lapu City Chamber of Commerce to strengthen collaboration between the business community and the city government.

She also reinforced partnerships with local and international stakeholders by welcoming foreign delegates, exploring new collaborations, and working with the private sector to promote tourism and connectivity.

As she marks her first 100 days in office, Mayor Cindi King-Chan remains steadfast in her promise to lead with purpose and compassion, guided by her belief that public service is not about position, but about people

