Osmeña hits back at Alcover: ‘His job is to destroy this administration’

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña (left photo) and Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover | [FILE PHOTOS] Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Thursday fired back at Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover for questioning his proposed “Mayor of the Night” initiative.

He said the councilor’s real intent would be to “destroy this administration.”

In an interview with CDN Digital on October 9, Osmeña defended the legality and purpose of the “Mayor of the Night” concept, which aimed to establish a one-stop shop offering 24/7 government services for night-shift workers, particularly those in the BPO industry.

“I’m being accused of being unconstitutional and illegal. That’s great, so why doesn’t he file a case?” Osmeña said. “You cannot say, ‘I don’t like it, so it’s illegal.’ The law doesn’t work that way. You have to cite what the violation is.”

The vice mayor stressed that the “Mayor of the Night” was not an official position but rather a service initiative designed to make government services more accessible after regular office hours.

“Mayor of the Night is not an official position, okay? Just like the SRP is not an official position either,” he said. “Even the issue of Deputy Mayor is not in the Local Government Code, but the court has ruled that there’s no violation.”

‘Helping, not overstepping’

Osmeña compared the arrangement to the role of a vice mayor acting in the mayor’s stead when the latter would be unavailable.

“When you say ‘Mayor of the Night,’ you presume the mayor is sleeping, no? So the vice is like the co-captain of a ship — when the captain is sleeping, the co-captain runs the ship,” he explained.

“Mayor Nestor (Archival) can stop me if he wants to. He’s the mayor. But I don’t think he wants to stop me because I’m helping him. Unfortunately, Alcover is not the mayor.”

The vice mayor added that the initiative is a practical effort to address the needs of nearly 200,000 night-shift workers here, including call center agents, drivers, and nurses, who struggle to transact with government offices during regular business hours.

“This facility brings government closer to the people 24 hours a day, seven days a week — the only one of its kind short of a hospital,” Osmeña said.

He also clarified that various national agencies, such as the NBI, SSS, Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth, and LTO have expressed interest in participating, though formal coordination is still ongoing.

“You start by talking to them,” he said. “Many have said they’re willing to cooperate, but they also have to get clearance from their higher-ups. Someone has to start it.”

Why Cebu Exchange?

Alcover earlier criticized the proposed P12.5-million lease for an office space at Cebu IT Park, calling it premature and wasteful since the council has yet to approve the “Mayor of the Night” program itself.

Osmeña defended his choice of the Cebu Exchange building, explaining that it was more accessible, better equipped, and offered similar rental rates to other options.

“I first looked at Waterfront Hotel’s The Port restaurant area,” he said. “But it was completely dilapidated — no air conditioners, damaged tiles, walls ripped off — and they were charging ₱1,000 per square meter per month. In Cebu Exchange, which is brand new and air-conditioned, it’s the same rate. It’s a no-brainer.”

He emphasized that the initiative’s cost should be seen in the context of efficiency and service delivery, not just rental expenses.

“The lease is not determined by which is cheaper. It’s determined by which can provide the best service for the money,” he said. “You want a cheap doctor, you’ll get the lowest bid — but the patient could die.”

Osmeña said the project’s funding would come from savings under his office, claiming to have saved P600 million this year alone.

“This ₱12-million lease will bring not just the Cebu City government but national agencies closer to the people,” he said. “I’m converting savings into services — not for me to buy a new car, but for the people.”

‘Let the people decide’

The vice mayor maintained that his only motivation was public service and that he would be open to revisiting the plan if the public would disapprove.

“If people don’t like it, then I won’t do it,” he said. “But let’s give it a chance. We haven’t even opened our doors yet, and already they say it’s bad for the people.”

“The job of Alcover is to destroy this administration,” Osmeña added. “Each one of us has a different point of view — that’s what democracy is all about.”

Alcover hits back: ‘He’s destroying himself’

In a separate interview on Thursday, Councilor Alcover dismissed Osmeña’s remarks, saying the vice mayor was “destroying himself.”

“Siya may ga-destroy sa iyang kaugalingon (He is the one destroying himself),” Alcover told CDN Digital. “Siyáy ga-destroy. Naa man koy basis, naa man koy rason. Nagpabilib siya sige nga Osmeña siya (He is the one destroying. I have basis, I have a reason. He is doing this because he is an Osmeña).”

Alcover maintained that the “Mayor of the Night” program was never formally submitted to the council for approval, and thus lacked legal basis.

“Wala man mi kahibalo ana. Wala man na gisubmit sa council for approval. Nahibaw-an na lang namo sa iyang mga interview ug press release,” he said.

(We did not know about that. That was not submitted to the council for approval. We only know about that in his interviews and press releases.)

Osmeña’s authority questioned

He also questioned Osmeña’s authority to involve national agencies without a memorandum of agreement.

“Ang iyang gi-deceive ang mga call center. Iyang giingon nga one-stop shop, pero unsa may power niya to dictate national agencies to sit there?” Alcover said.

(The ones he deceived are the call center agents. He says that it’s a one-stop shop, but what is his power to dictate the national agencies to sit there?)

“This is deception. Nailad niya ang mga call center ani,” he said.

(This is deception. He deceived the call center agents in this.)

No personal satisfaction in feud

Alcover added that while he took no personal satisfaction in their feud, he found Osmeña’s initiative misplaced and lacking coordination.

“Kung labing tinuod maluoy ko niya kay even in the council maglisod na siya og preside,” he said.

(What is really the truth is, I pity him because even in the council he would find it very difficult to preside over it.)

“Kanang giingon nga akoy mo-destroy, siyay ni-destroy sa iyang kaugalingon,” he said.

(The thing about I am the one destroying, he is the one destroying himself.)

The proposed P12.5-million lease for the “Mayor of the Night” office remains under review by the City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance.

