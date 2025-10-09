cdn mobile

Phivolcs records over 10,000 aftershocks in north Cebu

October 09,2025 - 05:15 PM

Phivolcs photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of aftershocks following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in north Cebu has reached the 10,000 mark, a week since the tremors occurred.

As of Thursday, October 9, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has already recorded 10,006 aftershocks, of which 44 were felt.

1,700 had shallow depths

Based on the plot map provided, at least 1,700 had shallow depths, occurring between one and 33 kilometers only. 

Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that follow a major earthquake. 

Sinkholes

It had been more than a week since the strong 6.9 temblor struck off the coasts of Bogo City in northern Cebu, killing 74 people and displacing thousands more. 

Earlier, Phivolcs said the number of daily aftershocks has started to decline, but it urged residents to stay alert and avoid danger zones, especially those near sinkholes and the recently identified Bogo Bay Fault.

