Your best Christmas finds await at SM Seaside’s  3-day sale on October 17, 18, 19!  

The holiday season just got better with SM Seaside‘s #SMSeaside3DaySale happening on October 17–19, 2025! Get ready, Cebu! The most awaited shopping event of the season is here. SM Seaside City Cebu’s 3-Day Sale is set to bring three days of unbeatable offers, exciting activities, and big prizes that will make your holiday shopping even more fun.

Experience unbeatable discounts, extra perks, and a chance to win a car, all waiting for you at SM Seaside City Cebu, your ultimate destination for holiday shopping and savings.

Enjoy up to 70% off on amazing deals from your favorite brands mall-wide. From fashion and beauty to gadgets, home finds, and more, there’s something for every shopper. Whether you’re checking off your Christmas list early or rewarding yourself with a well-deserved treat, this is the perfect opportunity to score the biggest discounts of the season.

Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Students can score the latest tech and gadget essentials, while families can shop everyday must-haves and home improvement pieces that make life easier and cozier. Travelers can take advantage of great deals on luggage and travel accessories, and food lovers can indulge in irresistible dining offers from the mall’s wide selection of restaurants and cafés.

SMAC and Prestige cardholders are in for even more savings, with an additional 10% discount waiting for them on exclusive shopping days. Prestige cardholders can enjoy their bonus deals on Friday, October 17, while SMAC cardholders get their turn on Saturday and Sunday, October 18 and 19. So don’t forget to bring your SMAC card and make the most of your shopping spree all weekend long.

Adding to the excitement, shoppers can look forward to fun games, raffle prizes, and exciting mall happenings all weekend. And for every ₱1,000 single or accumulated purchase, you’ll earn a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Jimny 5-door GL MT. Shop more, win big, and drive home in style this holiday season. Mark your calendars, gather your shopping crew, and head to SM Seaside City Cebu’s 3-Day Sale this October 17, 18, and 19. Experience unbeatable discounts, extra perks, and a chance to win a car, all waiting for you at SM Seaside City Cebu, your ultimate destination for holiday shopping and savings.

For more details and updates, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on the official Facebook page, SM Seaside City Cebu (Official).