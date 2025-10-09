Cesafi Season 25 chess tournament set for Oct. 18–19

One of the highlights during the Cesafi Season 24 chess tournament. | Photo from Cebu School of Chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 Chess Tournament is set to unfold on October 18 and 19 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The Cebu School of Chess, led by veteran arbiter Kevin Yap, will oversee the two-day tournament, which will feature six categories.

Elementary boys and girls categories

As in previous years, the college men’s and women’s divisions and the high school boys’ and girls’ divisions will headline the competition. The elementary boys’ and girls’ categories will again serve as exhibition events, according to Yap.

The high school and college divisions will follow a single round-robin format, while the elementary level will play a double round-robin.

The college men’s division will have seven rounds, and the college women’s division will have five. The high school boys’ and girls’ divisions will play eight and seven rounds, respectively.

Number of rounds

Yap explained that the number of rounds per category was determined by the number of participating schools.

The high school boys’ division drew the most entries, with eight Cesafi member schools joining the competition.

In last year’s edition, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters shared the limelight.

The Jaguars swept the collegiate divisions, ruling both the men’s and women’s categories, while the Webmasters dominated the high school boys’ and girls’ divisions.

