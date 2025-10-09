Medellin residents in distress receive psychosocial aid after quake

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Medellin town, northern Cebu, have rescued and provided psychosocial support to two families reportedly experiencing mental distress in the aftermath of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

Police, social workers, and medical personnel responded to Sitio Lipata in Barangay Gibitngil, located on the islet of Gibitngil, on Thursday, October 9, after receiving reports that several residents were in crisis.

Janice Sumalinog of the Medellin Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) said a team was immediately dispatched to the island to administer psychological first aid to 12 individuals, all of whom are members of a local church.

Sumalinog said the intervention was made to ensure the residents’ safety and to connect them with appropriate mental health services.

According to initial reports from the police, village officials sought help after noticing unusual behavior among some residents, and that portions of the road leading to the church had been blocked.

“The barangay captain called us, informing us that some individuals in their community were showing signs of mental distress,” Police Major Manuel Cabanlit, chief of the Medellin Police Station, said in Cebuano.

When responders arrived, they said the individuals were initially unresponsive and hesitant to communicate. Residents also told authorities that some of them had refused to eat since October 1 and had declined relief goods distributed on the island.

Authorities are continuing their intervention and have yet to determine whether the emotional distress was directly linked to the trauma of the recent earthquake, which claimed three lives in Gibitngil Island.

Local officials have assured that the affected individuals are now under close monitoring and are receiving ongoing care from social workers and health professionals.

