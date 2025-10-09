Mandaue: Repair work on public market’s cracked columns underway

This is the affected canopy at the back of the public market following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 30.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Structural repairs are underway at the Mandaue City Public Market after cracks were discovered in three columns after the earthquake that struck Cebu last Sept. 30.

The three columns with cracks were located at the front section of the building during a follow-up inspection by private structural engineers.

Private structural engineers’ inspection

The inspection by private structural engineers was ordered by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to complement an earlier city assessment, which had initially identified visible damage to a canopy located at the back portion of the market, along P. Gomez Street.

The private engineers’ inspection, conducted as an added precaution, later revealed cracks in three front-facing columns on the second floor.

The mayor ordered a full reassessment of the entire market building to ensure its structural safety. It was during this thorough evaluation by private engineers that cracks were discovered in three columns located at the front section of the building.

“Mayor Ouano wants to make sure the structure is fully safe, not just the parts previously identified, so he requested this comprehensive inspection,” said Lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Maligon, city administrator.

Visible cracks on columns

Maligon clarified that the affected columns did not collapse but showed visible cracks that required immediate reinforcement.

“It’s not a full structural failure, but enough to warrant prompt shoring to prevent any risk,” he added.

The areas around the cracked columns, as well as the portion of the canopy affected at the back of the market, have been cleared of vendors as a precaution.

Despite these localized damages, the building is still deemed structurally safe and its overall integrity remains intact.

Most vendors have already returned to their stalls, especially in unaffected sections of the building. Only a few remain outside while their areas are undergoing repair work.

Some temporarily relocated vendors, like fruit seller Marilyn Arias, even prefer the current outdoor setup.

“Okay ra (remain) mi diri bisan pa og pila ka buwan kay halin man dinhi silong (gawas) bisan init pero sa ibabaw mingaw (customers),” said Arias.

(We are okay (if we stay) even for how may months because we can sell more here outside even if it is hot because upstairs there are few (customers).)

Shoring of affected columns

Shoring of the affected columns is being fast-tracked to finish within one week. After that, the partial canopy at the rear will be removed, a process expected to take two to three days.

Overall, the full repair and clearing work is projected to be completed within one to two weeks.

The final repair methodology was agreed upon during a meeting with engineers and consultants on Wednesday, October 8. The estimated cost of the work is expected to be presented by Thursday.

City officials continue to assure the public that operations will return to full normalcy once safety works are completed.

