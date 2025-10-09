Bogo mayor on PB Member Tining’s question: It was misinterpreted

Cebu Provincial Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III | File photo — Screenshot from Beyond Legislation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez broke her silence on the issue surrounding the privilege speech made by Provincial Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III where he asked “where is the provincial government?”

PB Member Tining Martinez was referring to the presence and assistance of the provincial government in Bogo City and affected towns after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu on September 30, 2025, with the epicenter of the temblor in Bogo City.

Earlier, PB Member Tining was allegedly bullied and attacked on social media following his privilege speech.

Big difference in understanding question

In her Facebook post, Mayor Mayel clarified that there was a huge difference between “Where is the Provincial Government?” and “Where is the Governor?”

Mayor Mayel said that Tining was misinterpreted on his rhetorical question since the board member was only asking where was the provincial government during the calamity and not merely asking about the presence of the governor.

“Pero ang pagsabot nila kay ang pangutana, ‘Where was the Governor?’ Sayop ang pagsabot sa rhetorical question. Wrong construction, thus wrong answer,” Mayor Mayel said in an FB post.

(But if what their understanding of the question is ‘Where was the governor?,’ then their understanding to the rhetorical question is wrong. Wrong construction, thus wrong answer.)

“But, since it suits their narrative, mao ilahang sigehan og pagawas sa media ron. Dili nalang muangkon that the question BM Tining asked was valid,” Mayor Mayel further said in her FB Post.

(But, since it suits their narrative, that is why they would continue to release this on media now. They would not just admit that the question that BM Tining asked was valid.)

Where were PSWDO and PDRRMO?

She also clarified that it was only today, October 9, 2025, that personnel from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) had visited the city.

After the quake struck, she said that they were trying to reach PSWDO, but Mayor Mayel only received a response that the PSWDO head was still attending a funeral.

“Naa ni screenshot ha og gusto gyud mo og proof. Wala sad gyuy ni patim-aw nga PDRRMO diri on the ground,” her post said.

(I have a screenshot if you want proof. And there was nobody from the PDRRMO [Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office] who showed up on the ground here.)

“Again, today nalang sad niari kay mangayo og data. If they were present, di na ta sila need mangayo pa og data because naa na unta sila ani,” her post added.

(Again, they just came here today because they were asking for data. If they were present (earlier), then they would not need to ask for data because they would already have those.)

CPAC responded

Mayor Mayel, however, admitted that members of the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC) responded after the earthquake.

“Ang niari the past few days kay mga CPAC para sa ayuda which was not what was needed in early response efforts. What we needed then were skilled people with expertise in disaster response para makatabang sa ICS (incident command system),” she said.

(The ones who came here in the past few days were the CPAC for the assistance, which was not what was needed in the early response efforts. What we needed then were skilled people with expertise in disaster response so that they can help in the ICS (incident command system).)

Congressman Frasco’s support

Earlier, 5th District Congressman Duke Frasco issued a statement supporting PB Member Tining Martinez, the people of Bogo City, and all Cebuanos who have suffered and lost loved ones from the earthquake that struck the 4th and 5th districts of Cebu.

He also commended Tining for his courage in speaking the truth during his privilege speech about this suffering that has been compounded by the failure of leadership of the provincial government.

