Pores III to face Narukami in Kumong Bol-Anon 23 undercard

Leonard Pores III (left) and Kiyoto Narukami (right). | Photos from Highland Boxing and Omega Boxing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even with the main event for Kumong Bol-Anon 23 yet to be announced, the fight card already promises excitement with a marquee undercard showdown between PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s rising prospect Leonard Pores III and ZIP Sanman’s Kiyoto Narukami.

The two will clash for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth flyweight title in the undercard of Kumong Bol-Anon 23, promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and set in Tagbilaran City on November 15.

Sanman Boxing confirmed the bout through its social media channels recently.

READ: Leonard Pores III now in Thailand for August 30 bout

The 21-year-old Pores III recently made waves on the international stage after scoring a second-round knockout win over Thai boxer Suriya Kraimanee last September in Bangkok, Thailand.

That victory, which marked his first fight abroad, extended his unbeaten streak to eight straight wins, including seven knockouts.

Meanwhile, Narukami, 22, a Cebu-based Japanese fighter from ZIP Sanman, is coming off a majority draw against Cebuano Jemuel Aranas last August 16 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Narukami holds a 5-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts, making him a worthy challenge for the rising Pores III.

The main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 23 will feature Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, a highly ranked Boholano world title contender.

PMI has yet to finalize Suganob’s opponent, but he is expected to face another world-rated light flyweight for a major WBO regional title.

ALSO READ: Boxing: Regie Suganob spearheads ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 19’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP