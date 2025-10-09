Cebu: 2 tent cities initially built for quake victims in Bogo, Medellin

TEMPORARY SHELTERS. Aerial view of two tent cities in Bogo City (above) and municipality of Medellin (below) in Cebu province. These have been put up by the government through the Department of Public Works and Highways as temporary shelters for those affected by the Sept. 30 earthquake in the northern part of Cebu. (Photos courtesy of DPWH)

MANILA, Philippines – Two tent cities have been initially established in northern Cebu, in response to the President Ferdinand R. Marcos’ order to ensure the construction of temporary shelters for residents affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that hit the province on Sept. 30, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Thursday.

In a statement, the DPWH said the tent cities have been erected in Bogo City and Medellin town, where a total of 159 tents have been initially installed.

Bogo: 93 tents

For Bogo, a total of 93 tents have been installed, where 79 families are currently housed.

Aside from the temporary shelter, the tent city also has 33 units of portable toilets, three-unit bathing facilities and two-unit water stations.

The Bogo tent city also has a five-unit Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) emergency shelters and a mobile kitchen, Red Cross food truck and tent for the medical team.

Medellin: 66 tents

The department also reported that a total of 66 units of tents have also been installed in Medellin, with 12 units of portalets and a storage unit.

On the other hand, it noted that the final layout of the San Remigio tent city is also being finalized so that the construction of tents can begin soon.

Also, another site has been found for the fourth tent city located in the municipality of Daanbantayan. The construction is set to start on Oct. 10. (PNA)

