Cesafi Season 25: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles escape USPF, now 2-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The four-peat defending champions, the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, survived a thrilling showdown against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 65–63, in the ongoing Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Thursday, October 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles improved to a 2-0 (win-loss) record, sitting atop the standings as the only unbeaten team so far. The Baby Panthers, meanwhile, absorbed their second loss in four outings.

Suico, Basa, SHS-AdC’s dynamic duo

The dynamic duo of Henry Kristoffer Suico and Lian Kent Basa powered SHS-AdC in the nail-biting finish that featured six lead changes and three deadlocks.

Suico, who earned ‘Player of the Game’ honors, tallied a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds despite shooting just 5-of-17 from the field. He also dished out four assists and played a key role on both ends of the floor.

Basa led all Magis Eagles scorers with 13 points along with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Johnrey Recio contributed 10 markers.

USPF’s Brent Dy

For USPF, Luke Brent Dy posted a game-high 14 points, nearly completing a double-double with nine rebounds, plus two steals and a block. Champ Davidson Brigoli also provided 12 points in the losing effort.

The Magis Eagles struggled to shake off rust after a long layoff — their last game was on September 21 — and trailed early, 4–14, before trimming the gap to six by the end of the first quarter.

Their rookie-laden roster regrouped in the second period, turning the tables to seize their biggest lead at 35–27. But the Baby Panthers refused to fold, clawing back to end the first half down by just four, 37–33.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter, with SHS-AdC maintaining a slim 53–49 cushion heading into the final frame.

Last quarter action

The last quarter was a test of composure as both squads committed crucial turnovers on a slippery floor caused by moisture inside the coliseum due to the heavy downpour outside.

With SHS-AdC holding a narrow 63–61 lead, USPF had a golden chance to tie or take the lead after the Magis Eagles coughed up two costly turnovers in the final minute. However, Kent Lorenz Gabaya failed to capitalize, missing both free throws after being fouled by Recio with 31.3 seconds left.

Suico then split his own free throws to make it 64–61, but Dy quickly responded with an uncontested layup to cut the deficit to one, 63–64, as the shot clock turned off.

On the ensuing possession, SHS-AdC tried to run down the clock, but Recio committed another turnover, giving USPF one last shot to steal the game. Brigoli’s three-point attempt, however, missed badly, and Basa was fouled in the scramble for the rebound. He also split his charities, leaving the door slightly open for USPF with just seconds remaining.

Dy launched a desperate heave from the top of the key as time expired — the ball nearly went in — but it was the Magis Eagles who ultimately escaped by the skin of their teeth.

