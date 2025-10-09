Tropical Storm Quedan to briefly stay in PAR, unlikely to affect weather

(Satellite image from PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Nakri has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was given the local name Quedan, the weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Thursday.

Quedan packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Extreme northern Luzon

It was last tracked 1,370 kms. east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving north northwestward at 30 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is hoisted, and Quedan is unlikely to affect the country’s weather and sea conditions.

Quedan is forecast to leave PAR on Thursday night or Friday.

LPA spotted

Meanwhile, PAGASA spotted a low pressure area (LPA) 290 km. west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro inside PAR as of 2 p.m.

This LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

However, PAGASA said the LPA, the southwesterlies, and the northeasterly windflow will cause strong to gale-force gusts across Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Palawan, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental. (PNA)

