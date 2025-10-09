Paras to fight in world title eliminator in South Africa

Vince Paras | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vince Paras is set for another major opportunity as he battles Ricardo Malajika in a final eliminator for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight title on November 29 at the Emperor’s Palace Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Currently ranked No. 4 in the IBF super flyweight division, Paras will face the higher-ranked Malajika, who holds the No. 3 spot in the World Boxing Council (WBC). Their showdown will headline a stacked fight card promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions in South Africa.

The 26-year-old Paras from General Santos City enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak. His latest victory came last June in his hometown, where he scored a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) over Thai Sarawut Thawornkham to capture the IBF Pan Pacific super flyweight title.

READ: Vince Paras now ranked in top 5 of two major boxing bodies

Paras now holds a record of 24 wins (18 KOs), three losses, and one draw. To recall, he challenged Japan’s Hiroto Kyoguchi for the IBF world minimumweight title in 2018 but fell short in his first world title attempt.

A win over Malajika could secure Paras his second shot at a world championship, although it won’t come easy in South Africa—a country known for hometown decisions that have cost several Filipino fighters in the past.

Still, Paras is no stranger to fighting abroad. He has previously competed in Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia, gaining valuable international experience.

Since moving up to the junior bantamweight ranks, Paras has successfully climbed back into world contention, solidifying his position as one of the top contenders in the IBF rankings.

Meanwhile, Malajika, 27, enters the eliminator on an eight-fight winning streak since 2022. The South African captured the International Boxing Organization (IBO) world super flyweight title in 2023 and has defended it four times.

His most recent defense was a fifth-round TKO victory over Filipino Jayson Mama, Paras’s stablemate, last August.

Malajika carries a 16-2 (12 KOs) record heading into the eliminator bout.

ALSO READ: Vince Paras TKO’s Indian foe in Malaysia

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP