Bogo City Hall resume operations in tents

A devastated Bogo City Hall following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30, 2025. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Government of Bogo resumed full operations on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The city government announced that its various offices are ready to accommodate those who wish to transact with the local government.

Currently, tents have been installed in front of the city auditorium, where different departments are temporarily holding office.

The city is also planning to establish a temporary structure while the city hall undergoes construction to ensure the continuous delivery of services to its constituents.

Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez led the discussion together with City Planning Officer Carlo Logarta, the City Engineering Office, the City Architect’s Office, and a team from Smart House.

According to the mayor, the city plans to put up a prefabricated structure that is both cost-efficient and energy-efficient.

The structure can be built quickly, is stable, and can be used immediately.

