Mandaue ordinance seeks to protect minors joining rallies

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Minors who plan to join rallies or public assemblies will need to be accompanied by a supervising adult with parental consent, while organizers are expected to secure permits to ensure proper safety measures are in place.

This is part of an ordinance approved on first reading by the Mandaue City Council, aimed at protecting minors who participate in public gatherings by balancing their constitutional rights with considerations for their safety and welfare.

The proposed measure, titled “An Ordinance on the Protection of Minors in Public Assemblies and Rallies, Recognizing Their Constitutional and International Rights While Ensuring Their Safety, Welfare, and Meaningful Participation in Democratic Processes,” affirms the rights of minors to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly while also mandating safety protocols and accountability for organizers and supervising adults.

“Freedom of expression, it’s just that we are making sure that they are safe,” said City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, who authored the ordinance.

“The kids are the future, so they also need to express what they want to happen, but in an orderly way, with proper crowd control and protection.”

The ordinance states that minors may join public demonstrations if accompanied by a supervising adult with verifiable parental consent. It also prohibits the participation of minors in assemblies between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., unless the event is school-, church-, or civic-related and properly supervised.

Penalties include fines of P3,000 for a first offense and P5,000 for a second offense for organizers who fail to comply with the ordinance’s safety and notification requirements. A second violation also carries a one-year ban on securing rally permits. However, minors themselves will not face criminal or administrative sanctions; instead, they will be referred to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for protective interventions.

Del Mar emphasized the intent behind the measure: “We’re not discouraging them. They have the freedom. It’s just that we want to make sure they are really safe.”

The ordinance was crafted in response to concerns raised over minors’ participation in rallies without parental knowledge. Del Mar cited a scenario where a parent thought their child was attending school but was unknowingly involved in a protest.

To enforce the measure, rally organizers must declare if minors will participate and secure permits accordingly. They are also required to coordinate with the CSWDO and ensure the presence of supervising adults.

The ordinance draws its legal basis from the 1987 Constitution, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, Republic Acts 7610, 9344, and 8044, and the Supreme Court’s 2006 ruling in Bayan v. Ermita, which affirmed the State’s authority to impose reasonable “time, place, and manner” regulations on public assemblies.

The CSWDO, along with the City Legal Office, local police, and Sangguniang Kabataan Councils, will spearhead implementation and conduct civic education campaigns to inform minors of their rights and responsibilities.

