Dumanjug: Missing senior found dead after drowning in river
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The lifeless body of a missing 60-year-old man was discovered floating in a river in Barangay Kang-Actol, Dumanjug, Cebu on Thursday morning, October 9.
Police identified the victim as Folton Dizon Flores, 60, married, and a resident of Barangay Cogon, Dumanjug town in southwestern Cebu.
Body floating in river
According to Dumanjug Police Station, their personnel had responded to a call regarding a body found floating in a river in the area about 7:40 in the morning.
Upon arrival, responding officers confirmed the discovery of a lifeless male body floating on the water. The man was later identified by his wife as Flores.
Suffering from memory loss
Investigators found out that the victim had been suffering from memory problems for several years. In the early hours of Wednesday, October 8, at around 3 a.m., he reportedly slipped out of their home and was declared missing later that same day.
Flores’ body was first seen by students of Kang-actol Elementary School who were passing by the area. The children immediately informed their parents, who then reported the matter to authorities.
No foul play
Dr. April Matutinao Cortes, municipal health officer, conducted an initial examination of the body and found no signs of foul play.
As of this report, Dumanjug police explained to the victim’s family about the importance of an autopsy, but they declined, convinced that Flores’ death was due to natural causes.
Dumanjug is a first-class municipality located in the southwestern part of Cebu Province, about 73 kilometers from Cebu City.
