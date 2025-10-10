Richard Gomez pushes preservation of Palompon watershed 

Photo taken during a 2024 inspection of the Palompon Watershed Forest Reserve due to the alleged dumping of waste materials there. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Palompon Watershed Forest Reserve (PWFR)) is something that can still be saved.

Rep. Richard Gomez of the 4th District of Leyte said that its continued neglect would not only affect water supply in Palompon town but also that of the neighboring localities like Isabel town and Ormoc City, where his wife, Lucy Torres-Gomez, is mayor.

“Pagnasira ang Palompon, sira din ang watershed ng Isabel pati yang Ormoc. Matatamaan kami and that is what we are trying to protect kasi right now ang sama na ng water quality ng PWFR because nga pinabayaan.,” he said.

(If Palompon would be destroyed, the watershed of Isabel would also be destroyed including that of Ormoc. We will be affected and that is what we are trying to protect because right now the water quality of PWFR has already been neglected.)

Gomez authored House Bill No. 4065 which he filed in Congress in August, that seeks to declare the PWFR as a protected area with the category of a protected landscape under the National Integrated Protection Areas System (NIPAS).

The declaration, Gomez said, would allow the rehabilitation of the watershed and prevent disposal of properties for commercial use.

| Rep. Richard Gomez during the presentation of DENR’s assessment report on October 8. | Contributed

‘Dying area’

A recent sustainability assessment conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Eastern Visayas (DENR-8) showed that the watershed was in a critical state due to the conversion of natural vegetation to agricultural and settlement areas.

The same study also mentioned of poor water quality in the area due to the high presence of phosphate and fecal coliform and the loss of its flora and fauna.

“Fragmented biodiversity habitats may limit ecological integrity and support for threatened species,” read part of the assessment report.

While official from DENR’s Eastern Visayas office said during the presentation of the assessment report that they did not oppose the declaration of the PWFR as a protected area, she referred to the place as a “dying area.”

Rehabilitation

Gomez said it was not yet too late to rehabilitate the PWFR.

“We have to rehabilitate that. Hindi pwede na ang sabihin natin, pumasok na ang tao, Tumaas na ang commercialism. Sige huwag na natin gawing protected area,” he said.

(We have to rehabilitate that. We cannot say that the people have entered, commercialism is high. So we will not make this a protected area.)

Instead of saying that the area was dying, Gomez said “DENR should have developed a mindset to tell what else needs to be done to make it a protected area.”

“DENR is there to safe keep the environment. Bakit mo sasabihin na wala nang pagasa? Hindi. Dapat ang isip nila may pagasa pa tong lugar na to. Ito yong mga program na dapat nating ilagay to make it into a protected area,” Gomez said, while adding “parang sila pa ang nag give up.”

(The DENR is there to safekeep the environment. Why will you say that there’s no hope? No. What their mindset should be is that there’s hope for this area. This is the program that we should put to make it a protected area…it seemed that they are the ones who gave up.)

Palompon watershed

The PWFR has an area of over 5,000 hectares that covers municipalities of Palompon, Matag-ob, and Villaba.

Gomez alleged that his push for the passage of HB 4065 was not getting the support of the local officials of Palompon town because this would especially affect the poultry farm business of the Oñate family that is earning them millions.

Palompon town is now under the leadership of Mayor Mary Dominique Oñate, who replaced her father and former mayor, Ramon Oñate.

Gomez alleged that former mayor Oñate had already acquired about 90-hectares of land in the PWFR.

“Anong plano? Plano is to convert it into a commercial space. Hindi pwede. Kasi ang water quality, ang source ng water dyan masisira lalo,” he said.

(What is the plan? The plan is to convert it into a commercial space. No, that cannot be. This is because the water quality, the source of water there would be destroyed.)

Oñate has yet to comment on the matter, but Matag-ob Mayor Bernie Tacoy, a known critic of Gomez, came to the former mayor’s defense.

“Ang tinuod Cong nagproteher lang ang LGU sa katawhan ug sa ilang panginabuhian, ang kabutang sa mga naa sa lugar nga gusto nimo himuong protected area tungod sa imong personal nga interest,” Tacoy said in a social media post Thursday night, October 9, where he also tagged Gomez.

(The truth, congressman, is the LGU is only protecting the people who have their livelihood there, the things that are needed for their livelihood are there in the area that you want to make a protected area for your personal interest.)

Tacoy said that Gomez only wanted to take control of the PWFR, the reason why he wanted it declared a protected area.

