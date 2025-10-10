Cesafi Season 25: USC, underdog, snaps Benedicto College unbeaten run

USC Warriors during a timeout huddle. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors came in as underdogs but pulled off a gutsy 51-47 win over the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, October 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

After a two-week layoff, the Warriors were expected to struggle against the streaking and previously unbeaten Cheetahs. Instead, they surprised last season’s Final Four contenders in a grind-it-out showdown that saw eight lead changes and eight deadlocks from start to finish.

Maglinte leads USC

Kyle Maglinte, one of the league’s top five scorers, once again led USC with 14 points, three steals, two rebounds, and an assist, despite shooting just 6-of-18 from the field.

Big man Reil Einer Aureo nearly posted a double-double with eight points, nine rebounds, three blocks, three steals, and two assists, while Emmanuel Akut added seven markers in the win.

The loss snapped Benedicto’s three-game winning streak and unbeaten run. Despite the setback, the Cheetahs remained in second place behind the defending grand slam champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, who hold a perfect 5-0 record.

Win sends USC to No. 2 spot

The Warriors of head coach Paul Joven leapfrogged from the bottom of the team standings to the No. 3 spot after improving their record to 2-2.

BC head coach BJ Murillo tried to insert injured forward Den Rick Orgong, who managed to play nine minutes and contribute two steals and two assists.

None of the Cheetahs scored in double figures, with Serge Gabines and AJ Tolipas leading the team with nine points each. Nichol Cabanero added seven points and 11 rebounds.

Neither team managed to build a double-digit lead, with Benedicto’s 25-17 edge early in the first half being the largest of the game.

Final period action

The Cheetahs held a slim 42-41 advantage entering the final period, but Maglinte strung together back-to-back baskets before James Paolo Gica’s layup gave USC its biggest lead at 46-42 midway through the quarter.

Benedicto fought back behind Junil Bulan and Tolipas to trim the deficit to one, 46-45, but the Warriors responded with a 4-0 run from Joseph Calafoto’s free throws and an Aureo layup for a 49-45 cushion with 4:08 remaining.

Both teams went cold in the closing minutes. It included USC’s RJ Enriquez, who missed two crucial free throws with 2:20 left which would’ve been Benedicto’s last nail on its coffin. Tolipas then scored a layup to cut it to 49-47, but the Cheetahs failed to capitalize, missing consecutive baskets from Tolipas and Gabines as time winded down.

Calafoto eventually sealed the win for the Warriors with two clutch free throws as time expired.

