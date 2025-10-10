Cesafi Season 25: UV-UC rivalry headlines 8-game Sunday schedule

UV Green Lancers’ head coach Gary Cortes (left) and UC Webmasters’ head coach Kern Sesante. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photos

OCTOBER 12, 2025 (SUNDAY) MORNING GAMES

7:30 AM — DBTC vs. USPF (High School)

9:00 AM — UCLM vs. SHS-AdC (High School)

10:30 AM — UPC vs. BC (College)

12:00 PM — USPF vs. USJ-R (College)

OCTOBER 12, 2025 (SUNDAY) AFTERNOON GAMES

1:30 PM — BC vs. USJ-R (High School)

3:00 PM — CEC vs. CIT-U (High School)

4:30 PM — USC vs. CIT-U (College)

6:00 PM — UV vs. UC (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the most anticipated matchups in the Cesafi Season 25 basketball tournament will highlight a marathon eight-game schedule on Sunday, October 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The main event will feature the defending grand slam champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, facing their rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, at 7:30 p.m.

It will be their first Cesafi meeting since last year’s finals, where the Green Lancers clinched their historic third straight title by sweeping the Webmasters.

UV currently sports a perfect 5-0 record after surviving a grueling stretch of back-to-back games earlier this season, while UC looks to rebound from a stunning upset loss to the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons last September 30.

This will also be UV’s first game since September 28, when they overpowered UP Cebu, 92-74.

The unusual one-day schedule comes as the Cesafi Season 25 tournament adjusts to venue availability at the Cebu Coliseum, which will host another major event in the coming days. League organizers have recently released a revised schedule featuring tightly packed playdates, including Sunday’s eight-game bill starting as early as 7:30 a.m.

Earlier this week, Cesafi also moved its Tuesday games to another date to accommodate an international beauty pageant at the same venue, which has become a favored events space following its recent renovation.

On Saturday, October 11, the Coliseum will be used for the birthday celebration of UC president Augusto W. Go. This won’t just be the only instance as Cesafi also included in its revised schedule the October 26 playing date to feature eight games as it skips October 25 playing date.

For Cebu basketball fans, Sunday promises a full day of action featuring four college and four high school games.

The day opens with the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves facing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers at 7:30 a.m. The Baby Panthers aim to bounce back after narrowly losing to the defending champions, Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, last Thursday.

Next up, the Magis Eagles return to action at 9 a.m. to battle the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Junior Webmasters.

In the college division, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs look to recover from their loss to the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors when they take on the resurgent UP Cebu Fighting Maroons at 10:30 a.m., followed by a 12 noon showdown between the USJ-R Jaguars and the USPF Panthers.

The afternoon slate continues with BC’s high school squad squaring off against the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs at 1:30 p.m., and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons meeting the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats at 3 p.m.

In the penultimate game, the USC Warriors battle the CIT-U Wildcats at 4:30 p.m., before the marquee clash between UV and UC closes out the long Sunday schedule at 7:30 p.m.

