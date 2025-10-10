Pacquiao’s son Bacosa to fight in ‘Thrilla in Manila’ anniversary card

Eman Bacosa. | Photo from Bacosa’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The full lineup for the much-awaited “Thrilla in Manila” 50th anniversary boxing event has been unveiled, featuring an intriguing mix of rising stars and established names, including Eman Bacosa, the son of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The commemorative card, which pays tribute to the 1975 classic between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, will feature both Ali’s grandson and Pacquiao’s son in separate bouts.

READ: Magsayo hints at fighting in ‘Thrilla in Manila’ main event

Bacosa to face Salado

The 21-year-old Bacosa (6-0-1, 4 KOs) is set to face Nico Salado in a six-round non-title clash.

Bacosa has been impressive since his professional debut in 2023, bouncing back from an opening draw against Jommel Cudiamat with four straight knockout wins. His last two fights, however, tested his mettle—earning a majority decision over Rodelyn Perez in 2024 and a close unanimous decision against Congo’s Arnaud Makita in March this year.

Despite tougher opposition, Bacosa remains one of the country’s most promising prospects and has openly expressed his desire to follow in his father’s footsteps. Meanwhile, his half-brother Jimuel Pacquiao is set to make his pro debut in the United States on November 29.

READ: Jimuel Pacquiao enters pro ranks on Nov. 29 in the US

Salado of Bohol

Salado, a Bohol native, enters the fight with a 2-1-1 record (1 KO). However, he will have to shake off some ring rust, having been inactive for more than a year since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Ricky Cristobal in August 2024.

Headlining the historic card is Cebu’s own WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, who will defend his belt against South Africa’s Siyakholwa Kuse.

Also featured in the undercard are former two-division world champion Marlon Tapales, Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, unbeaten Ifugao prospect Carl Jammes Martin, and Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP