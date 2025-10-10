Baguio magnitude 4.8 tremor: Mayor cites value of earthquake drills

TREMOR. Students from various schools in Baguio City move to open areas for safety after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the city and nearby areas on Thursday (Oct. 9, 2025). La Trinidad Mayor Roderick Awingan underscored the value of regular earthquake drills, noting how residents effectively applied what they learned during the tremor. (Photos courtesy of City DRRM Council)

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – Mayor Roderick Awingan on Thursday said the regular conduct of earthquake drills in the capital town of La Trinidad of Benguet proved effective, as residents and employees calmly followed safety protocols when a magnitude 4.8 quake rocked Baguio City and nearby areas.

“What we did during earthquake drills was exactly what happened. We hope this becomes part of our culture —to stay calm, go under the table, walk calmly toward open grounds, wait for assessment, and only return once the building is declared safe,” Awingan said in an interview.

Awingan said municipal employees immediately performed the “duck, cover, and hold” technique and evacuated safely to the municipal hall grounds.

Work and classes were suspended in La Trinidad to ensure public safety.

Structural inspections were conducted on the municipal hall and other buildings.In neighboring Baguio City, the City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO) deployed technical personnel to check schools, malls, and other structures for damage.

Work and classes were also suspended.

The Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center reported a surge of patients at its emergency room due to panic attacks.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started providing psychological first aid and conducting welfare checks at hospitals.

Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense–CAR regional director Albert Mogol directed all local DRRM councils to assess possible damage and ensure public safety following the quake. (PNA)

