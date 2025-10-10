Quedan out of PAR but rains to prevail across PH
MANILA, Philippines – Most parts of the country will experience rains due to two weather systems, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Friday.
Although Tropical Storm Quedan (international name Nakri) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility and still unlikely to affect local weather and sea conditions, a low pressure area (LPA) is spotted, based on PAGASA’s 5 a.m. bulletin.
LPA in Palawan
The LPA located 335 kilometers west-northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan, as of 2 a.m. is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours.
The LPA’s trough, however, will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.
Southwesterly flow
PAGASA said the same weather conditions will prevail across Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao due to the southwesterly windflow.
Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.
The rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.
Moderate winds and moderate seas are forecast in extreme Northern Luzon.
Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)
