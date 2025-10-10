The Metro Stores celebrates 43rd Anniversary with Its biggest sale yet!

For over four decades, The Metro Stores has firmly established itself as a household name and a trusted retail destination for Filipinos. With a robust network of over 76 branches strategically located across Luzon and Visayas, Metro has consistently provided quality goods, value, and convenience to millions of customers.

Mark your calendars! The Metro Stores 43rd Anniversary Sale runs from October 17 to 19, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to fill your carts and save big.

As The Metro Stores proudly marks its 43rd Anniversary, it’s celebrating this significant milestone by giving back to the community that has supported it all these years—through its most massive sale event yet! Get ready to shop on October 17, 18, and 19, 2025, as all Metro outlets, including Supermarkets, Value Marts, and Department Stores, roll out an unprecedented wave of discounts.

An Ocean of Deals: Discounts Up to 70% Off

The Metro 3-Day Anniversary Sale is set to be the retail event of the season, promising spectacular savings across every department. Customers can look forward to massive price drops of up to 70% off on a vast array of merchandise.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on household necessities, upgrade your appliances, refresh your wardrobe, or find the perfect piece of furniture, you’ll find incredible deals waiting.

Exclusive Perks for Metro Rewards Card Holders

Loyalty pays off handsomely during the anniversary celebration! Metro Rewards Card (MRC) members are given the ultimate shopping advantage, receiving an extra 10% off on top of the already discounted prices for select items.

MRC members who make a minimum purchase of ₱1,500 will get to take home either 1 Liter of Savers Select Dishwashing Liquid or 1 Multipack of Lucky Me Pancit Canton. If your basket reaches ₱3,500 or more, 2 Kilos of Rice or 1 Liter of Cooking Oil awaits you. The same fantastic perk—2 Kilos of Rice or 1 Liter of Cooking Oil—is also yours when you reach the ₱7,000 minimum purchase level.

These exclusive offers are just a few examples of the numerous additional discounts and promotions reserved solely for valued MRC members throughout the three-day sale.

Shop with Purpose: A Commitment to Community

This year’s anniversary celebration is more than just discounts and promotions—it’s an opportunity for customers to shop with a purpose. Metro Stores is extending its commitment to social responsibility by supporting educational programs through the Viscal Foundation.

Here’s how you can contribute: For every ₱1,000 worth of grocery items customers purchase at the Metro Supermarket, a one-peso donation will be automatically allocated to the Viscal Foundation. This initiative ensures that your shopping sprees directly translate into support for crucial educational development in the community.

Get Ready to Shop!

With unparalleled discounts, exclusive member perks, and a chance to contribute to a worthy cause, there truly is something for everyone at Metro.

Find the Metro Store, Metro Value Mart, or Metro Department Store nearest you and prepare for the biggest shopping event of the year!