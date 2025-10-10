Alcover doubles down on criticism: ‘Mayor of the Night is a deception’

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover. | CDN file

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover has doubled down on his criticism of the “Mayor of the Night” initiative spearheaded by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

He called it a “deception,” saying that the vice mayor misled business process outsourcing (BPO) workers and the public.

In an interview with CDN Digital on October 9, Alcover stated that the program, which aims to establish a 24/7 One-Stop Shop for government services catering to night-shift employees, has not been submitted to or approved by the City Council.

“Una, nisubmit ba siya sa iyang proposal sa Mayor of the Night sa council? Wala man mi kabalo ana,” Alcover said.

(First, did he submit his ‘Mayor of the Night’ proposal to the council? We don’t know anything about that.)

“Kay wala mana gisubmit sa council for approval. Nahibaw-an nalang namo sa lain nga source, dili formal sa council, sa iyang mga interviews ug releases nga duna siyay pronouncement nga ‘Mayor of the Night’—pero iyang kaugalingon ra. Walay approval.”

(Because it wasn’t submitted to the council for approval. We only learned about it from other sources, not formally through the council, but through his interviews and press releases where he announced ‘Mayor of the Night’—but that’s just on his own. There’s no approval.)

The councilor described the program as “deceptive,” saying Osmeña’s pronouncements have created the false impression that the program is already legitimate and operational.

“This is a deception. Iyang gi-deceive ang mga call center. Gipaboran kunohay niya ang call center pero makaluluoy,” he said.

(This is a deception. He deceived the call center workers. He’s pretending to favor them, but it’s actually pitiful.)

“Ang iyang giingon nga ‘Mayor of the Night’ himuon daw ug one-stop shop. Now ang pangutana, unsay power niya to dictate national agencies to sit there? Duna bay MOA nga gisign between the city and the particular agencies? This is deception. Nailad niya ang mga call center ani.”

(He said the ‘Mayor of the Night’ will be made into a one-stop shop. Now the question is, what power does he have to dictate national agencies to be there? Is there a signed memorandum of agreement between the city and those agencies? This is deception. He fooled the call center workers with this.)

Alcover also alleged that the vice mayor was “destroying himself,” saying his political theatrics have backfired.

“Siyá may ga-destroy sa iyang kaugalingon,” Alcover added. (He is the one destroying himself.)

“Nagpabilib siya sige nga Osmeña siya. Kung labing tinuod, maluoy ko niya kay even in the council maglisod na siya ug preside. Kanang giingon nga akoy mo destroy, siyáy ni destroy sa iyang kaugalingon.”

(He keeps trying to impress people just because he’s an Osmeña. Honestly, I pity him because even in the council, he already struggles to preside. When he says I’m out to destroy him, it’s really he who’s destroying himself.)

Osmeña defends initiative

Osmeña, in a separate interview, dismissed Alcover’s accusations as baseless. He said the “Mayor of the Night” is not an official government position but rather a service initiative aimed at making government offices more accessible, particularly to night-shift workers.

“I’m being accused of being unconstitutional and illegal. That’s great, so why doesn’t he file a case?” Osmeña said.

“You cannot say, ‘I don’t like it, so it’s illegal.’ It doesn’t work that way. You have to cite what law is violated.”

Osmeña explained that the project aims to bring together national and local agencies such as the NBI, SSS, Pag-IBIG, LTO, and PhilHealth under one roof to provide 24/7 government services.

“The ‘Mayor of the Night’ is not an official position, just like the SRP office isn’t. It’s about service,” he said. “When the mayor is sleeping, the vice mayor serves as the co-captain running the ship. That’s the idea—continuing service at night.”

The vice mayor defended the proposed lease of office space at Cebu IT Park, which Alcover earlier described as “usik-usik sa kwarta” (waste of money). Osmeña said the choice of location was based on accessibility and readiness, citing comparisons with other sites such as the Waterfront Hotel, which he deemed dilapidated and costly.

“Cebu Exchange is a brand-new building with air conditioning and accessibility. For me, it’s a no-brainer,” he said. “This is not for me—it’s for the people. It’s to bring the government closer to them 24 hours a day.”

‘Savings turned into service’

Osmeña said the funding for the office lease would come from city savings under his term as vice mayor, which he claimed amounted to ₱600 million this year alone.

“This is a list of P12 million that will bring the national and local government closer to the people,” he said. “From these savings, thousands of senior citizens can now get their benefits. I’m not keeping the money; I’m converting it into public service.”

He added that the “Mayor of the Night” would not only serve call center agents but also other residents who cannot transact with government offices during regular hours.

“It’s open for anybody, even if you’re not a resident of Cebu City,” he said. “If it works, we’ll do it all over the Philippines. But we have to start somewhere.”

Osmeña maintained that the project remains within the bounds of his authority and does not violate the Local Government Code.

“There are many things not in the Local Government Code that we’re doing—task forces, for example. The focus here is public service,” he said.

Program under council review

The “Mayor of the Night” program and its proposed ₱12.5-million lease contract for office space at IT Park remain pending before the Cebu City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance for review.

The initiative seeks to open by January 2026 as a 24/7 government one-stop shop for BPO workers, nurses, drivers, and other night-shift employees.

Councilor Alcover, however, said the city should not proceed without formal agreements from national agencies willing to deploy personnel for night operations.

“Kung wala pa’y written commitment gikan sa LTO, SSS, PhilHealth nga mubutang sila’g tawo didto sa gabii, ngano giuna man nato ang abang?” Alcover said.

(If there’s still no written commitment from the LTO, SSS, or PhilHealth to assign people there at night, why are we prioritizing the lease?)

He warned that proceeding without council approval would set a dangerous precedent for future projects.

“In principle, wala gyud ko muuyon ani. Usik-usik ni sa kwarta, tapos wala pa’y approval,” he said.

(In principle, I really don’t agree with this. It’s a waste of money, and there’s still no approval.)

Mayor of the Night

The “Mayor of the Night” concept was first announced earlier this year as part of Cebu City’s push to become the first local government in the country to offer 24/7 public services. It also aligns with the city’s free night-shift shuttle operations launched under the Archival-Osmeña administration.

For now, the proposal remains in committee, pending further evaluation.

