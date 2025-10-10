cdn mobile

Offshore 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Davao Oriental

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 10,2025 - 10:09 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A powerful offshore magnitude 7.6 earthquake jolted off the coasts of Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10, with tremors felt in various areas in Visayas and Mindanao, including Cebu.

The temblor occurred at 9:43 a.m., with epicenter located 62 kilometers east of Manay town in Davao Oriental, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). 

It was a shallow earthquake, with only a depth of 10 kilometers. 

Phivolcs said damages and aftershocks are expected. 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Davao Oriental, earthquake
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.