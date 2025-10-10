Offshore 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Davao Oriental
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A powerful offshore magnitude 7.6 earthquake jolted off the coasts of Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10, with tremors felt in various areas in Visayas and Mindanao, including Cebu.
The temblor occurred at 9:43 a.m., with epicenter located 62 kilometers east of Manay town in Davao Oriental, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
It was a shallow earthquake, with only a depth of 10 kilometers.
Phivolcs said damages and aftershocks are expected.
