FACES OF CEBU: Dandean Bernabe, 23, Cebu’s first-ever Top 1 for Psychometrician exams 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — History was made.

For nearly 11 years since the first licensure examination for Psychometricians in 2014, Cebu graduates have waited for their turn to reach the top spot.

In 2025, that moment finally came with Dandean Bernabe, who placed first among over 12,000 passers in the Psychometrician Licensure Examinations.

Dandean Bernabe, Top 1 of the September 2025 Psychometricians Licensure Examination in his graduation photo. | Contributed

This 23-year old Consolacionanon became Cebu’s first-ever Top 1.

“Nihilak jud ko sa jeep, as in na shock gyud nga kanang di ko katuo, nangurog ko,” he recalled the moment in an interview with CDN Digital. (I really cried in the jeep, I was really shocked like I couldn’t believe. I was shaking.)

Dandean was on his way home when the results were released. What began as a simple jeepney ride home ended as a ride into history.

As he puts it, “Sweeter ang success if wala nimo gi expect.”

But, behind his feat is a story that mirrors the very principles of Pyschology – from self-discovery to self-actualization.

Roots in self-discovery

It all started with his deep desire to understand — not to excel.

Back in Senior High School, he recalled that he chose to chase knowledge, seeing medals as just a bonus.

During this time, it was also the when he realized that he was leaning into the field of psychology.

Initially drawn to the work of a social worker, he made the reflection that the scope of psychology and its principles matter to him.

“For me, personal assessment, that’s my strong suit, dealing with people, human behavior, human mind,” he said.

This led him to pursue a BS Psychology degree at the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R), where, throughout his four years, he valued learning more than distinctions.

Dandean (first from the left) with his review buddies in one of their face-to-face sessions at RGO Psychology Review Center. | Contributed photo

Later on, the mindset of pursuing knowledge continued until his review season and it led him to the top.

“Ganahan ko na ma internalize gyud ako learnings na magamit nako for the long term. So more on secondary na ang mu excel,” he said. (I really want to internalize my learnings which I can use for the long term. So it’s more on secondary to excel.)

In a way, it was his first exercise in self-awareness, recognizing that learning meant more than just the recognitions, but mastering one’s own mind.

Coping under pressure

Dandean’s review journey started last May 2025 that lasted until early September at RGO Psychology Review Center.

It took him only four months to review, heading on to review a week after his graduation ceremonies.

Since he graduated as Magna Cum Laude, eyes were set on him.

Dandean (center – left photo) with his parents during his graduation ceremonies at the USJ-R, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

“Daghan nag expect na mu top ko, na easy ra sa akoa kay magna lage.” he said. (A lot expected that I’d top the exam, that it’s be easy because I am a Magna graduate.)It reached a point that people around him, including his family, friends, and even his lecturers in the review center, would tell him that he will top the boards.

He brushed it off saying, “Ayaw ana kay ma pressure ko.” (Don’t say that ‘coz I’ll feel pressured.)

Admittedly, Dandean didn’t start off strong in his review. His scores were below the passing rate but with his understanding, it was just a phase.

He adjusted, he grew, and he kept learning and in his pursuit to understand, it was as if the pressure wasn’t there.

“Ang akoang gikuptan ato is ang sumpay sa ako ngalan nga Rpm og license gyud,” he shared. (What I was holding on to is the extension in my name which is Rpm and the license.)

He reflected that pressure will always be a part of the things we do, but how we handle it is where true strength begins.

Instead of letting the pressure consume him, Dandean learned to channel it productively, turning stress into structure and finding focus in his study habits.

Review technique

If the phrase “locked in” were a person, it would be Dandean.

First-hand experience in the field during Dandean’s internship days. | Contributed photo

He was the type of person who prefers reading and researching over visuals, and studying almost everyday made him attain the knowledge he was looking for.

Even while waiting in line at the cinema, he would sneak in review time.

AI was also a part of his strategy, where he would ask it to make a summary of its review materials and make quizzes on it.

He would answer it and from the mistakes, he would improve from there.

But behind all these study habits is one thing – grace.

“Mao gyud akoa top secret, to have faith from God,” he shared.

As he puts it, “Usa ko kapamatuod na grace ra gyud sa tanan sa Ginoo.” (I am living proof that it’s all about graces from God.)

Through discipline and faith, every study session of Dandean became a step closer to his historic achievement

Road to self-actualization

Now, with the board exam behind him, Dandean looks forward to a new role — becoming a college instructor.

As of this writing, he is working in a private company as an HR admin, where he shares his gratitude for giving him the opportunity to understand people beyond theory.

Still, his heart remains in the academe and once given the chance, he would transition.

“My end goal is to teach,” he said, sharing that he plans to pursue a master’s degree soon — a step closer to his dream of guiding future psychometricians.

Looking ahead, Dandean offers advice to aspiring board takers:

“First nga question I ask sa inyo self, am I passionate about this thing? Kay ara man mag stem imo motivation, diligence, consistency, along the journey sa taking sa board exam,” he said.

For him, passion is the foundation of perseverance, and faith is what keeps it alive.

From understanding others to finally understanding himself, Dandean’s journey is more than academic, it’s a portrait of grace and becoming the best version of one’s self.

But more so, it was a history made for Cebu and every dreamer.