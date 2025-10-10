A 360-View of Cebu at the Heart of Mandaue: Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar

When the sun dips below the horizon and the city lights begin to shimmer, Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar becomes one of Cebu’s most stunning spots to take it all in.

Perched atop bai Hotel Cebu, this rooftop lounge offers guests sweeping panoramic views of the city, making it the ultimate destination for sundown sessions and late-night social gatherings.

Elevated evenings, elevated views

Twilight is designed for nights that deserve to be remembered. Its wide-open vantage point stretches across the cityscape, giving every visit a backdrop worth sharing.

But it’s more than just the views. The menu boasts savory bar chow alongside a wide range of drinks, from classic cocktails to playful, creative concoctions. These signature drinks have become staples at Twilight, with each one offering a unique way to toast the night.

Guests keep coming back for crowd-favorite concoctions like Hoes Your Daddy, a playful yet bold signature mix, the sweet-and-tangy Amaretto Sour, the tropical punch of the Spicy Hot Mango, the smooth sophistication of the Old Fashioned Bamboozled, and the refreshing flair of Rosetta’s Pink Life. Each drink is crafted to make the night feel just a little more extraordinary.

Good vibes, all night long

The lounge’s upbeat yet relaxed energy sets the perfect tone, whether you’re winding down after a long day or kicking off the weekend with friends. With its mix of atmosphere, flavor, and style, Twilight strikes the balance between laid-back and lively, making it a go-to spot for groups, date nights, or anyone looking to take their evening up a notch.

With its view, vibe, and menu, Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar proves that evenings in Cebu can be both stylish and unforgettable. The roofdeck is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, from 5 PM – 1 AM, and Friday to Saturday from 5 PM – 2 AM.