Cebu suspends classes, limits work after Davao quake felt across Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) across Cebu have suspended classes and government work on Friday, October 10.

This follows the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental, and was felt in parts of the Visayas, including Cebu.

When the earthquake struck at past 9 a.m., Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that the earthquake was at magnitude 7.6, then about 30 minutes later it was downgraded to 7.5 magnitude, and they downgraded it further at past 11 a.m. to 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

READ: Offshore 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Davao Oriental

The Phivolcs earlier issued a tsunami warning for several coastal areas in Mindanao and Eastern Visayas, cautioning residents to evacuate to higher ground.

While no immediate reports of major damage were recorded in Cebu, local officials opted to suspend classes and limit government operations as a precaution.

City and provincial responses

In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival ordered the suspension of work at Cebu City Hall and its extension offices for the day following advisories from PHIVOLCS about possible aftershocks.

“The decision was made after consultations with the Cebu City Council and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) to ensure the safety of all employees,” Archival said.

Disaster personnel were instructed to remain in their respective posts to ensure quick response in case of emergencies.

Earlier on October 9, Archival had also announced the continued suspension of face-to-face classes from daycare to high school levels due to the effects of last week’s magnitude 6.9 quake that struck Cebu. Asynchronous and online classes remain in place.

READ: Evacuation ordered as ‘destructive’ tsunami looms after Davao quake

Other cities follow suit

In Mandaue City, Mayor Jonkie Ouano ordered the suspension of all face-to-face classes in all levels, both public and private, on Friday.

He also limited operations at City Hall to a skeletal workforce for safety reasons.

In Talisay City, Mayor Samsam Gullas likewise suspended classes in all levels following the tremor.

Gullas said he had coordinated with Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Arden Monisit for the cancellation of public school classes.

“Please be careful when you get your kids from school. Nanghinaot ko nga safety lang ang tanan. Amping mo kanunay (I am hoping that all are thinking of safety and are safe. Take care all of you always),” Gullas said in a Facebook post.

Class suspensions in Cebu Province

Several LGUs in Cebu Province also declared the suspension of classes as part of precautionary measures.

As of this update, the following areas have announced class suspensions:

1st District:

1. Sibonga – All levels

2. Minglanilla – All levels

3. Carcar City – All levels

4. Talisay City – All levels

5. Naga City – All levels

6. San Fernando – All levels

2nd District:

1. Argao – All levels

2.. Santander – All levels

3. Dalaguete – All levels

4. Samboan – All levels

3rd District:

1. Barili – All levels

2. Tuburan – All levels – Until further notice

4th District

1. Bogo City – All levels – Until further notice

2. San Remegio – All levels – Until further notice

3. Daanbantayan – All levels – Until further notice

4. Bantayan -All levels – Until further notice

5. Medellin – All levels – Until further notice

6. Santa Fe – All levels – Until further notice

5th District:

1. Poro – All Levels

2. Compostela – All levels

3. Carmen – All levels – Until further notice

4. Sogod – All levels – Until further notice

5. Catmon – All levels – Until further notice

6. Borbon – All levels – Until further notice

6th District:

1. Consolacion – All Levels

2. Cordova – All Levels

7th District:

1. Alegria – All Levels

2. Alcantara – All Levels

3. Dumanjug – All Levels

4. Malabuyoc – All Levels

5. Moalboal – All Levels

6. Ronda – All Levels

Authorities urged residents to remain calm but vigilant as aftershocks would be expected in the coming hours.

Earthquake details

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck east of Manay, Davao Oriental on Friday morning, according to PHIVOLCS.

The tremor was felt in various parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, including Cebu, where employees and students briefly evacuated buildings and open spaces.

The quake prompted a Tsunami Warning (Red-Orange) from PHIVOLCS for several coastal provinces, including Davao Oriental, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Eastern Samar, and Dinagat Islands.

As of posting, PHIVOLCS and local disaster offices continue to assess the situation. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP