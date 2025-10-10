Davao quake: Authorities scramble to validate damage, enforce evacuation
DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Authorities are urgently pleading with the public to vacate potentially damaged buildings and immediately evacuate coastal zones following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck offshore Manay, Davao Oriental on Friday morning.
The tremor, which occurred at 9:43 a.m., prompted the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to issue a tsunami warning for the country’s eastern seaboard.
Life threatening wave heights
The warning specified the potential for “life-threatening wave heights” along the coasts of seven provinces.
Phivolcs logged the earthquake when it struck at 7.6 magnitude. However, the agency downgraded it about 30 minutes later to 7.5 magnitude and downgraded it further at past 11 a.m. to 7.4 magnitude.
Reports of structural damage
Meanwhile, Director Ednar Dayanghirang, Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) 11 (Davao), confirmed that reports of structural damage were already reaching their office, though official validation is pending.
Dayanghirang urged the public to immediately vacate any building or structure that may be subject to structural evaluation and assessment to avoid casualties from strong aftershocks.
“As to suspensions, it’s the local government unit that will issue advisories,” he said in a phone interview.
Samal residents
An hour after the tremor, the City Government of the Island Garden City of Samal directed all coastal residents to immediately move to higher ground to ensure safety against possible unusual sea level changes.
The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was centered approximately 62 km. southeast of Manay at a shallow depth of 10 km.
All concerned government agencies and local disaster response units have been mobilized to address the emergency. (PNA)
