MGB-7: Don’t backfill sinkholes in Northern Cebu quake zones

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents affected by the recent Magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu have been warned not to backfill sinkholes formed by the quake.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) cautioned that backfilling sinkholes could cause water ponding, contamination, and further ground collapse.

In a recent advisory issued, MGB-7 confirmed the formation of sinkholes and land subsidence in several areas following the powerful tremor that struck the province on September 30.

“Avoid covering or backfilling sinkholes unless recommended by authorities, as doing so may lead to water ponding and further ground collapse,” the bureau said in its advisory.

The agency is urging the public to heed official geohazard recommendations to prevent accidents and structural damage.

High-risk zones identified

The warning applies particularly to the hardest-hit municipalities of Bogo City, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, and Tabuelan, where the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded an Intensity VII or “Destructive” level of ground shaking during the quake.

MGB-7 said several barangays with confirmed sinkhole occurrences have been categorized as high subsidence hazard zones. These are areas where the ground has weakened and destabilized, posing continued risks of collapse.

“Sinkholes, particularly those caused by cover collapse, pose serious threats to life, property, and infrastructure,” MGB-7 said. It noted that ground cracks and depressions have also been observed in nearby areas.

Ongoing danger and aftershocks

Phivolcs has recorded more than 9,000 aftershocks since the September 30 main shock, some strong enough to be felt by residents. These continuous tremors, MGB-7 warned, may still trigger further sinkhole formation or ground movement.

The bureau emphasized that activities such as swimming, dumping waste, or entering sinkholes must be strictly avoided, as these actions could worsen ground instability.

“Swimming or entering sinkholes is extremely dangerous,” MGB-7 said. It warned that ground movement could cause the sudden collapse of sinkhole walls or surrounding terrain.

It also discouraged residents from disposing of debris or garbage into sinkholes, which could contaminate groundwater, clog drainage systems, or destabilize the subsurface.

Immediate safety actions for local governments

To minimize risks, MGB-7 called on local government units (LGUs) to implement strict evacuation and safety protocols in areas identified as hazardous. The bureau outlined the following key recommendations:

Evacuate residents near sinkholes and cracks until a full geohazard assessment is completed.

Restrict access to danger zones using barriers, cordons, and visible warning signs.

Avoid backfilling sinkholes unless approved by geologists or engineers.

Monitor ground cracks for any widening, especially after rain or aftershocks.

Suspend new construction or expansion in affected areas until stability is confirmed.

Assessment and relocation efforts

MGB-7 has deployed technical teams to northern Cebu to continue geohazard mapping and site evaluations, particularly to determine safe locations for temporary shelters or “tent cities” for displaced families.

Another MGB team is currently conducting on-site assessments in Danao City, where landslides and ground cracks have also been reported. The bureau said the evaluations aim to identify areas that may still pose risks to nearby communities.

“MGB-7 is working closely with local government units and national agencies to ensure that all temporary shelter sites are located in geologically safe areas,” it said. “Identified landslide-prone and subsidence zones will be closely monitored.”

These coordinated actions form part of the government’s post-quake rehabilitation strategy, which focuses on protecting affected communities and ensuring their gradual recovery from the disaster.

Thousands displaced

The September 30 earthquake was one of the strongest to hit Cebu in recent years, killing at least 70 people and injuring over 1,000 others. It displaced more than 412,000 individuals, many of whom remain in temporary shelters due to ongoing aftershocks.

Phivolcs earlier traced the source of the quake to the Bogo Bay Fault, a newly identified fault line running inland from the city’s coastline.

The bureau has since recommended a five-meter buffer zone on both sides of the fault to prevent rebuilding on unstable ground.

While aftershocks have begun to decrease, authorities cautioned that strong tremors could still occur in the coming weeks.

“Bagamat bumababa na ang bilang ng aftershocks, may posibilidad pa rin na magkaroon ng malalakas na aftershock sa mga susunod na araw (While the number of aftershocks has decreased, there remains a possibility of strong aftershocks in the coming days),” Phivolcs said.

