Visayas faces 70% landfall risk as 8 more storms loom — Pagasa

CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos and the rest of the Visayas should brace for possible eight more storms to batter the region in the coming months.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecasts up to eight more tropical cyclones to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before the year ends.

There is also a 60 to 70 percent chance that some of these storms will make landfall in the Visayas during the “ber” months.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, said in a recent media forum that the region remains vulnerable to storms developing close to the country, especially with a looming weak La Niña expected to affect weather patterns through early next year.

Up to eight more cyclones before year’s end

Quiblat said forecasts issued last September 24 indicate that five to eight tropical cyclones may form or enter PAR before the end of 2025. Of these, the Visayas landfall risk remains high.

“For the month of October, we are expecting two to four tropical cyclones,” he said. “Based on tropical cyclone models, between the first and second week of October, there’s a possibility of two low-pressure areas (LPAs) entering PAR. But for now, the likelihood of a tropical cyclone developing remains low.”

However, Quiblat warned that this could change quickly.

“Dili ta kompyansa (we should not be complacent),” he said. “Our ocean, particularly near the Philippines, is active and dynamic because of the looming 71 percent chance of La Niña. So, it is possible that this will change, depending on the intensity of the LPAs.”

He added that two to three cyclones are expected in November and one to two more in December.

Visayas landfall risk is high

Quiblat said historical data show that storms forming between November and December have a 60 to 70 percent chance of moving toward the Visayas, where many of them make landfall.

“Take note that during the ber months, particularly November to December, the chance of bagyo moving toward the Visayas is 60 to 70 percent, and based on our historical data, these bagyo mostly make landfall,” he said.

He noted that this trend is due to the seasonal wind shift from the northeast monsoon (amihan), which steers tropical cyclones toward the central Philippines during the last quarter of the year.

Pagasa raises La Niña alert

Pagasa earlier issued a La Niña Alert on September 15, warning of a 71 percent chance that the phenomenon will develop between October and December. This phase may persist until early next year.

“With this, we expect above-normal rainfall conditions during the ber months,” Quiblat said. “Even though this La Niña is expected to be weak and short-lived, it can still bring more rain and flooding.”

He explained that La Niña occurs when sea surface temperatures near the Philippines become warmer, increasing the likelihood of storm formation closer to the country’s landmass, which also raises the potential for landfall.

Staying alert amid changing weather

Despite forecasts suggesting that tropical cyclones this year will not be as strong as last year’s due to milder oceanic conditions, Pagasa urged the public to remain cautious especially with the expected high Visayas landfall risk.

The bureau reminded residents in low-lying and coastal areas to prepare for possible flooding, while local disaster offices are advised to monitor weather bulletins closely.

Quiblat stressed that even weak storms can cause severe damage when combined with La Niña-induced rains.

“We always remind the public to stay updated with Pagasa advisories,” he said. “The weather is changing fast, and preparedness remains our best defense.”

Habagat ends, Amihan nears

The forecast follows Pagasa’s announcement earlier this week declaring the end of the southwest monsoon (habagat) season and the gradual transition to the amihan, or northeast monsoon.

The shift marks the start of cooler temperatures but also ushers in the period when tropical cyclones are more likely to approach the Visayas and Mindanao.

