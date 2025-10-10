Davao quake effect: Mandaue suspends classes in all levels

Mandaue City Hall employees and officials evacuate the building after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Davao Oriental was felt in Cebu.| Contributed photo via Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Classes in all levels across Mandaue City have been suspended and a skeletal workforce has been implemented at City Hall following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake early Friday morning, Oct. 10.

The quake’s epicenter was recorded in Davao Oriental, but tremors were also felt across Cebu, prompting precautionary measures from local authorities.

Skeletal workforce at City Hall

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced the immediate suspension of classes in both public and private schools. Ouano added that only a skeletal workforce would report to Mandaue City Hall to ensure safety while maintaining basic services.

“Magpabilin lang ta’g skeletal workforce sa trabahante sa city hall para dili mahamper in case naay transactions sama sa City Treasurer’s Office,” said Ouano.

(We will just leave a skeletal workforce in our employees at city hall so that in case if there are transactions this will not be hampered such as those at the City Treasurer’s Office.)

Essential offices such as the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO), City Health Office (CHO), and TEAM remain on full operational status.

Schools reinspected

Although there are no immediate reports of new damage in Mandaue, city engineers were deployed to re-inspect 16 public schools that were previously affected during the 6.9 magnitude earthquake last September 30.

“We asked the MCDRRMO, Office of the Building Official (OBO), and Engineering to revisit the affected schools and also inspect other facilities, including the public market,” Mayor Ouano said. He added that safety would remain the city’s top priority.

MCDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybañez confirmed the inspections began shortly after the tremor.

“Out of 48 schools here in Mandaue, 16 were earlier identified with damage. We’re prioritizing those schools,” he said.

Children were crying

At the Mandaue City Central School, clinic teacher Jennyvieve Ledama reported minor panic among students.

“Nanghilak ang mga bata, normal na siya nga reaction (The children were crying, that is a normal reaction)…Two Grade 6 girls experienced difficulty breathing due to anxiety,” she said. Both were given first aid, and assistance was coordinated with MCDRRMO.

No serious injuries were reported. Students had participated in prior earthquake drills and wore hard hats provided by the city during the evacuation.

Report of students told to return to classrooms

Mayor Ouano also addressed reports of a private school that asked students to return to their classrooms after the quake.

“We coordinated with DepEd about that… As much as possible, students should be sent home until buildings are cleared,” he said.

The city is eyeing Monday, October 13 for the possible resumption of classes, depending on inspection results.

“Kasabot ta sa mga ginikanan (We understand the parents). But we won’t decide on our own, we’ll coordinate with DepEd and MCDRRMO,” the mayor said.

