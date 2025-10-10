Davao quake: 1 reported dead, says Office of Civil Defense

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is validating one reported fatality in Region 11 (Davao Region) following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that hit Davao Oriental on Friday morning.

“For Region 11 we received (an) initial report of one dead victim due to fallen debris, so this is subject for validation,” OCD deputy administrator for administration Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said in an online briefing.

Alejandro also said there were reports of damaged facilities in Ateneo de Davao and Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, both located in Davao City.

Cracks were also observed at the Francisco Bangoy International airport, “but the airport is still operational,” Alejandro said.

“Wala pong (there are no) cancelled flights in Davao City,” he added.

Classes were suspended in Davao Oriental and Davao City following the earthquake while infrastructures undergo assessment.

In Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), Alejandro said they received reports of “minor structural cracks” in some facilities, particularly in some schools in Cagayan de Oro and Iligan City.

A landslide, meanwhile, was reported in Camiguin, Alejandro added. (PNA)

