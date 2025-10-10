Davao earthquake: Magnitude 7.4 quake came from active Philippine Trench

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked parts of Mindanao and the Visayas on Friday morning originated from one of the country’s most active seismic zones, the Philippine Trench, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed.

Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said in a press briefing on Friday, October 10, that the offshore tremor, recorded at 9:43 a.m. east of Manay, Davao Oriental, occurred at a depth of 23 kilometers, typical of quakes generated by active subduction zones.

“We have different trenches around the Philippines—six active trenches in total. The earthquake that happened this morning came from the Philippine Trench, which is one of our most active seismic generators,” Bacolcol explained.

“Each segment of these trenches can generate earthquakes,” he added.

Tsunami warning, aftershocks expected

Immediately after the quake, Phivolcs issued a tsunami warning, warning that waves more than one meter high could reach coastal areas between 9:43 a.m. and 11:43 a.m.

Residents in coastal communities of Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and nearby provinces were advised to evacuate to higher ground.

“We have an SOP to lift the tsunami warning two hours after the estimated arrival time,” Bacolcol said. “That means by 1:43 p.m., we can declare the area safe if no significant sea-level rise is observed.”

As of early afternoon, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii lifted its own alert, while Phivolcs maintained monitoring until after 1:43 p.m. as part of its safety protocol.

“We observed a sea-level rise of about 30 centimeters in Tandag, Surigao del Sur,” Bacolcol said. “But there were no reports of destructive tsunami waves.”

179 aftershocks recorded so far

By 1 p.m., Phivolcs had recorded 179 aftershocks, some of which were felt in nearby provinces. Bacolcol said this was expected for a quake of such magnitude and advised the public to stay alert for possible smaller tremors in the coming days.

The strongest intensity recorded was Intensity V in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Surigao del Norte, and Butuan City.

Lesser intensities were felt in Tacloban City, Cotabato City, Bukidnon, and several areas in Cebu, including Cebu City, Argao, Danao City, and Talisay City.

Part of a long seismic history

Bacolcol said the quake’s location along the Philippine Trench fits a historical pattern of major seismic events in the area.

“Based on historical records, we’ve had similar strong earthquakes in the same region,” he noted. “In 1921, a magnitude 7.5 quake occurred; in 1929, 7.2; in 1952, 7.6; and even 8.3 in 1924—all along the Philippine Trench.”

He clarified, however, that the latest quake was not connected to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu, last September 30 or to recent tremors in Luzon.

“These earthquakes are independent events. We record about 30 earthquakes a day from different active faults and trenches across the country,” he said. “The recent sequence of strong earthquakes is just coincidental.”

Public urged to prepare, not panic

Bacolcol appealed to the public to stay calm and prepared, emphasizing that the Philippines’ location along the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it naturally prone to earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.

“I understand that many of our kababayans are already experiencing disaster fatigue,” he said. “But we have to accept the reality that we live in an active seismic region. Instead of being afraid, we must always be prepared.”

Local governments across Eastern Mindanao and Central Visayas suspended classes and work shortly after the quake as precautionary measures.

Background: a network of active trenches

The Philippines sits atop several major trenches—the Philippine Trench, Negros Trench, Cotabato Trench, Sulu Trench, East Luzon Trough, and West Philippine Trench—each capable of producing high-magnitude earthquakes.

The Philippine Trench, where Friday’s earthquake originated, runs along the country’s eastern seaboard and is formed by the subduction of the Philippine Sea Plate beneath the Philippine archipelago.

