A feast of light: Café bai celebrates Diwali with a dazzling culinary experience

A celebration of light triumphing over darkness, joy over despair, and good over evil, bai Hotel Cebu brings the Diwali Festival of Lights to Café bai, this October.

Café bai’s Diwali-themed buffet brings together the best of Indian culture and cuisine, crafted by a chef whose story, much like the festival itself, shines with perseverance and passion.

This October 18–21, Café bai invites guests to experience the warmth and wonder of Diwali through a vibrant and flavor-packed buffet that celebrates one of India’s most beloved traditions. From rich curries and aromatic spices to bright, festive desserts, the buffet captures the true essence of this centuries-old celebration, through the expertise of Chef Jyoti Singh.

The Chef behind the celebration: Jyoti Singh and his Culinary Journey

At the heart of Café bai’s Diwali celebration is Chef Jyoti “Tyoti” Singh, whose culinary story mirrors the festival’s spirit of dedication and triumph. Born and raised in Uttarakhand, India, Chef Jyoti discovered his passion for cooking early on.

Over the years, Chef Jyoti honed his craft in prestigious kitchens across Dubai and Doha, mastering diverse flavors and techniques, including the bold, smoky richness of kebabs and the fragrant complexity of curries. Now based in Cebu as an Indian Cuisine Sous Chef at bai Hotel Cebu, he brings over a decade of experience and an authentic touch to every dish he creates. His Diwali menu for Café bai is a tribute to his roots and travels, a fusion of authenticity and artistry that reflects India’s culinary diversity.

A flavorful journey through India

The buffet features a thoughtfully curated lineup of dishes representing India’s regional specialties. For starters, diners can enjoy Chicken Chili Dry, crispy fried chicken coated in a tangy, spicy sauce, and Fish Amritsari, a golden-fried favorite from Punjab. Vegetarians aren’t left out, with options like Khatta Meetha Paneer Tikka and Kaju Matar Ke Kebab, both bursting with flavor and texture.

For the main course, Kashmiri Mutton Rogan Josh offers a taste of the north with its rich saffron-infused gravy, while Zafrani Murgh delivers creamy, aromatic comfort. Vegetarian choices like Paneer Methi Malai, Dal Maharani, and Tawa Arbi showcase the depth of India’s plant-based cuisine: wholesome, hearty, and delicious.

The feast continues with Zaituni Veg Biryani, Naan, and Puri, alongside familiar Indian staples like Papadum and Pani Puri, each offering a playful contrast of textures and spices. To refresh the palate, the Pistachio Butter Milk blends cooling yogurt and mint for a truly unique sip.

No Indian celebration is complete without sweets, and Café bai’s Diwali spread delivers a decadent finale. Traditional treats like Moong Dal Halwa, Gulab Jamun, and Besan ke Ladoo take center stage, while Falooda and Butterscotch Ice Cream add a delightful, creamy finish to the experience.

